2018 Tiger Mailbag: 28th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
BradN11 asks: Opinion time: Does Missouri (basketball) land a Top 50 player in its 2019 class? Do they end up landing more local kids, or more out of state (non-metro KC/Stl) players? How many total players do you think they add and will at least one of them be a JuCo/grad transfer?
GD: Prediction time is my favorite time. Because really, it's all just wild guesses. It's easier to have you guys like me than not like me so, sure, they land a top 50 player. Basically, what your'e asking is do they land E.J. Liddell or Malik Hall or Rocket Watts. Hall seems unlikely. While I think they'll get an official from Watts and they'll hang around, getting a Michigan kid with Michigan and Michigan State offers? Tough to forecast that. For now, I'll say they can get Liddell. But if a Duke offer comes through, well, I might re-evaluate at that point. But in the interest of you liking me, sure, let's go with Mizzou for him. As far as in-state or out-of-state, I'm going to go with out of state for 2019. We talked a lot about the local kids early because those are the ones we know better, but as time goes on horizons expand and we've seen Missouri get involved with other kids. For now, I'll say it's fully a high school class.
biggie10 asks: In your opinion... Who is the guy most likely to really make a name for himself this season for Mizzou football?
