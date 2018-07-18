GD: Prediction time is my favorite time. Because really, it's all just wild guesses. It's easier to have you guys like me than not like me so, sure, they land a top 50 player. Basically, what your'e asking is do they land E.J. Liddell or Malik Hall or Rocket Watts. Hall seems unlikely. While I think they'll get an official from Watts and they'll hang around, getting a Michigan kid with Michigan and Michigan State offers? Tough to forecast that. For now, I'll say they can get Liddell. But if a Duke offer comes through, well, I might re-evaluate at that point. But in the interest of you liking me, sure, let's go with Mizzou for him. As far as in-state or out-of-state, I'm going to go with out of state for 2019. We talked a lot about the local kids early because those are the ones we know better, but as time goes on horizons expand and we've seen Missouri get involved with other kids. For now, I'll say it's fully a high school class.