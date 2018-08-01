Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

mufootball1 asks: In your opinion, will Glover Cook and Charles Njoku, currently “committed” to Mizzou, sign with Mizzou? Let’s assume Odom finishes with 8 wins and there’s not a coaching change, just to take that out of the equation.

GD: I mean, who knows? I'd say it's 50/50. Both have said they're taking visits. If Miami offers Njoku, you've got to think that's one he's going to consider very seriously. This is recruiting these days. To me, it's better to have a kid committed and try to hold on to him than it is to have to try to get him in the first place. But as for a prediction? I've got no idea really.

jrl3m8 asks: I haven't been super plugged into recruiting this year, but from what I've been following, it sounded like Martez Manuel was kind of a 'late' offer for the staff, in that it just recently happened. Or am I misremembering? Was he the one where it was suggested that because the staff cooled on Nate Peat, he may look elsewhere?

GD: Missouri offered Manuel on May 1st, so I'm not sure it's fair to call that a late offer. There had been some talk that Missouri's backing off of teammate Nate Peat might hurt their chances, but over the last couple of months it seemed pretty apparent that the Tigers were the favorite.

DaHouse77 asks: I'm beginning to look at over/under's for the year. I'm looking more closely at our schedule. I mean, it's brutal.Here's my question: Barry wins 6 games and gets Mizzou to a bowl game. We blow out Tennessee Martin and Wyoming, but get blown out by Bama. Every other game -- including UGA -- is competitive. Will a coaching search be in the plans this winter?

GD: Let me address the first part first. Is the schedule brutal? I mean, it's tough. But all SEC schedules are tough. Basically they're replacing Auburn with Alabama. It's harder, but they were both losses all along. They get Arkansas at home. The one thing that is tougher is that they play South Carolina, Tennessee, Purdue and Florida all on the road. But they get Kentucky at home. I suppose Wyoming and Memphis are probably quite a bit tougher than Idaho and UCONN. So, yeah, it's a tougher schedule. I'm not sure I'd say it's brutal. It's a representative SEC schedule to me. Anyway, six wins is the gray area. Fewer than six, barring serious extenuating circumstances, I'm pretty sure would cost him his job. More than six, I'm pretty certain he'd be safe. But six? Even accounting for the schedule changes, it's not really progress from last year. With a Heisman candidate in his senior year at QB, a possible first round pick on the DL, experienced linebackers and almost everybody coming back on offense. It might be enough to save his job, but it wouldn't really be enough to inspire any confidence for the future.

JoeDec89 asks: Strongest position group?

GD: I think the coaches would say defensive tackle. And I'd listen to that. The offensive line is very experienced, but I don't know that it's got any real "stars." To me, I like running back. Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree are both guys that would have had 1,000 yard seasons if they were the clear-cut No. 1 feature back. As true freshmen. You've got those two, I've heard really good things about Isaiah Miller, and you brought in two true freshmen.

mizzou1971 asks: We here the term "silent commit" thrown about by fan bases all over the country. How often does it really happen, and what are the reasons behind it? Have you ever heard of a "silent commit" backing out of said commitment before it was actually announced?

GD: It happens more than it used to for sure. Mainly because now kids want to announce with a video on social media, so they'll commit to the coaching staff, but then spend a week or two putting together the big reveal. But take Jatorian Hansford, who actually signed with Missouri in December last year, but wanted to have an announcement on the regular signing day in February, so he didn't tell anyone in December. He was the first "silent signee" that I remember. Silent commitments really aren't commitments (not that verbal ones are either, but even more). It's like telling a girl "I like you and I want to sleep with you and let's hang out together, but don't tell anybody because it's better that way." No it isn't. I mean, maybe for you, but not for her. Coaches don't count silent commits as commits. And, yes, I know at least two players last year who were committed to Missouri silently who signed other places.

Ragarm asks: I think under GP the staff met and made a staff decision on who to offer a scholarship. I have notice in some of the recent recruiting stories the coach on the spot seems to have made an on the spot decision to offer. Is it that simple under Odom or is it that the coach just has the authority to offer or not offer a particular recruit after he makes a visit?

GD: This is one of the biggest differences in the two staffs. Under Pinkel, they'd meet and every single coach had to sign off on an offer. Now, if the position coach likes a guy, he offers. Whether that offer is committable or not is a different discussion, but it definitely seems to me that, for example, Ryan Walters doesn't really have a say in who Missouri offers at running back. I could be wrong, but that's definitely been my impression.

MizzPocalypse asks: You've made your opinion widely known on how much you dislike uniform (costumes?) hype and some other aspects of college football. I, on the other hand, love every single aspect. It's part of the entire entertainment package unique to college football that I eat up Mon-Sat every week. So, rank the following of these college football aspects that you like most to least and maybe a little commentary to why:1. Pre-season award nominees / team rankings2. In-season award finalists / Bowl projections3. FCS (re: Div 1-AA) non-con opponents4. Non-CFB Playoff bowl games5. Friday night pep rallies6. Tailgating7. Half-time marching bands8. Rushing the field after a big upset9. Depth Charts10. Uniform combo reveal11. Recruiting rankings (Team and player)12. "Verbal commits"13. Non-committable offers*feel free to add to the list of things you might hate / love that I missed.

GD: I mean, you missed my least favorite thing by far, which is night kickoffs on the road. I hate night kickoffs at home too, but at least there I can sleep in my own bed and sleep in on Sunday morning. Road games at night, you're getting back to the hotel at 1 or 2, taking an hour to wind down so you're probably not asleep till 3, I generally fly or drive out no later than 10 am, so I'm getting about four-and-a-half hours of sleep and I've wasted my one down day traveling. So I'd be very happy if every game--especially road games--kicked off at 11 a.m. If it were up to me it would be earlier. Here's my ranking of your list from most hated to least hated: FCS opponents--waste of everyone's time Pre-season rankings--meaningless Friday night pep rallies--are these even a thing? Uniform reveal--nothing about game day I care less about Non-committable offers I now draw a line here. Those are the only things on your list I hate. Here are the next few that I just don't really have a feeling about. Verbal commits--not totally meaningless, but sort of Marching bands--I like alumni band day because I find it amusing. Other than that, the only time I notice the band is when the music is annoying me and breaking my concentration Bowl projections--They're fine. Don't bother me Here's another line. I actually like these things. Depth charts--they're not totally worthless. And they give us something to write about. Rushing the field--everyone should rush the field some time. Non-playoff bowl games--they're unimportant, but they're fun. You get to see new matchups. And they always have a media hospitality room. Recruiting rankings--they don't mean anything, but they pay my salary Tailgating--I'm as jaded as they come, but who the hell hates tailgating?

jdw985 asks: 1. The starting QB for the 2019 Missouri Tigers will be...?2. What is the best division in College Football: SEC West or Big Ten East?

GD: 1) I have no idea. If I had to put money on it today I'd go with Lindsey Scott Jr., backed up by Connor Bazelak. 2) Let's go team by team here: Alabama > Ohio State (it's not a giant gap, but Bama's the best) Auburn > Penn State (this one's close, but I'll go Auburn) Mississippi State < Michigan State (have to go Sparty here) LSU < Michigan (four years ago this wasn't true, but it is now) Texas A&M > Indiana (duh) Ole Miss > Maryland Arkansas > Rutgers So I'll go with the SEC East because I have them winning five of the seven. Even if you went Penn State over Auburn, the SEC West gets the nod in four. That said, it's not the juggernaut it was a few years ago when A&M had Manziel and LSU was still really good. I think you'll see the divisions get closer in the SEC over the next few years.

mexicojoe asks: Will a reliable 3rd TB be determined by Game 1?

GD: I can't promise he'll be reliable, but I'm fairly confident Isaiah Miller will be the third guy.

Redshirt freshman running back Isaiah Miller Mikala Compton

jjspkd asks: Who is the guy that the average Mizzou fan (someone who watches all the games but no message boards and doesn’t read the paper or season previews) has not heard of that will make the biggest contribution this year?Who is the guy that we are over hyping the most? Doesn’t mean they have a bad season just will not live up to the lair’s expectations. Over under is set at 7.5 what is your pick? Your job depends on it!Last but most important you get to bed Margot Robbie (or pick who you think is the hottest actress) for one year, but you will be taken hostage by Somalian Pirates for 2 weeks after that. You will live through the ordeal. Would you make that deal? Your wife doesn’t read this btw.

GD: I'd have to go with one of the freshman receivers. I don't know which one, but one of them is going to be a big part of the rotation at least. And I think most fans don't really pay attention to players until they're on the field. Overhyping? I hate to answer this because I don't want it coming off like I'm writing anybody off, but I think Harry Ballard and Antar Thompson probably take a year to acclimate to college football and aren't immediate stars as some on the board think. At 7.5, with a bowl game, I'd take the over. I think I'll pick Missouri to go 8-4. 7-5 won't shock me at all. If the over/under was 6.5, I'd take the over for sure. Two weeks? I'd strongly consider it. That seems like I could make it and you promised I'd survived. I need more info though. Will I be maimed? Will I have PTSD? Will anyone know the deal I made? Gotta say, questions like this are why the mailbag is my favorite thing to write every week.

WhiteSox129 asks: You mention quite a bit how Twitter transformed recruiting and it’s a whole new world for reporting offers, updates and commits. As someone who really only began following the wild world of recruiting with Twitter, what was reporting on recruiting like prior to the Twitter explosion?Was identifying players who Mizzou has offered and seriously after done through sources with the team? How were you initially making contact with the recruits? If kids weren’t coming to you with news on updates, like “I’m committing on this day” or “these are my top five schools,” how did you go about finding that news?Overall, has Twitter streamlined the process in which you go through, or made it all the more frustrating?

GD: We had a few ways to identify kids. First of all, sure, everyone has his sources to use. But also, we have a network. If our Texas guys talked to a kid who Missouri was recruiting, they'd let me know or update the database and we'd add them to our list of guys to check on. Same with any other school. We also had camps where we'd have kids fill out information to get contact info and schools that were recruiting them. Plus, we'd attend Missouri's camps to identify the local guys they were watching closely. SO it was a mish mash of ways. You'd just keep in touch with guys. They needed you to get the message out, which they really don't anymore, so they shared a lot more information with you. The biggest change is that we could find something out on Tuesday and not report it until the Chamber on Friday (this was when the Chamber made its bones and why people fell in love with it because we'd pack a full week of info into it. Now we have to post everything right away or it's going to get out somewhere else) because nobody else really covered Mizzou recruiting so we knew we wouldn't get beat. Twitter has made it MUCH easier to follow. But it's also taken the value out of breaking news and recruiting scoop and kind of eliminated our usefulness in that regard, so we've had to find other more creative ways to stay relevant. Rather than breaking the news for you guys, it's not much more about analysis. Okay, he committed. That's a story for about ten minutes. What does it mean? Does it take other guys off the board? How many spots are left? Is he solid? Is he a guy that can play right away? The answers to those questions are why you guys pay. If all you care about is who did we offer and who committed you can get that on Twitter.

I_Hate_the_Cornhuskers asks: Favorite french fry condiment?

GD: Barbecue sauce. It's my favorite condiment for virtually anything. I'll use ketchup, but I'm not a big ketchup fan honestly. Don't use it on anything except for fries.

Bear_P_I asks: In looking back at our commitment lists, McCann (‘16) and Fatony (‘15) seem to be the last two kickers that we’ve offered scholarships to. Since they’re going to be a junior and senior this season, do you see us offering a kicker in the ‘19 class, or will they just rely on the preferred walk-ons that are already on the roster?

GD: I'm pretty sure they've offered some others in the interim, just haven't gotten any. I wouldn't be surprised to see them offer a kicker and/or a punter this year. But at punter, I think there are high hopes for preferred walk on Josh Dodge from Blue Springs. If you look back before McCann and Fatony, Missouri's best specialists were always walk-ons. When they offered a guy, he largely didn't turn out to be great (or sometimes even make it to the first game).

awriley asks: IF you were teaching a class in Sports Journalism, what is the biggest mistake you would teach them how to avoid in the field today? Also, what advice would you give a first year journalist Gabe if you could go back in time to chat with him?

GD: I actually did teach a class one semester a couple years ago. There are a ton of things I tell kids (believe it or not, some seek out my advice and some people even ask me to talk to journalism students now and then). First and most important: Do everything. You're not just a writer or just a TV guy or just a radio guy. You have to do all of that. If someone asks you to do something, do it. Never turn down an assignment. If you can make money doing it great. If not, do it anyway. You never know when it will help. Third, know your place. It's okay to ease into covering a team. Don't ask a question just to hear your own voice. If you're new on a beat where three guys have been there for a decade, respect that. Let them take the lead. That doesn't mean you don't try to beat them, but maybe don't ask 11 questions in a 15-minute press conference. Let them do their thing too. And understand, you're probably not going to beat them very much at the beginning. If you work hard and do your job the right way, you will after a while, but it's not going to happen day one. Your first year or two on the job is going to be frustrating and you're going to feel like you're always playing catch up. If you are interested in this question (and I assume you are since you asked) listen to the podcast below. It's a really good look at what it's like to do this job.

This is one of the best interviews and descriptions I’ve heard of what it’s like to be a beat writer. For any who are interested in what the job is like, listen to this https://t.co/3ZXeR0w6ce — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) August 1, 2018