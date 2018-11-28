GD: The whole Rutgers thing simply never made sense to me. Conference realignment was all about eyeballs and TV sets and I simply never believed that Rutgers delivered you even the Piscataway, NJ market, much less the New York City market. Nebraska added something to the B1G, no question. What have Maryland and Rutgers added other than terrible on-field performance and ridiculously embarrassing off-field scandals? I've got no idea.

As far as the second part of your question, there's definitely a "Missouri doesn't really belong in this league" feeling and it's not just from fans. We sense it all the time from media that covers other teams. Part of it is simple geography. Half the people in the SEC don't even know where Missouri is (I'm speaking more about the fact that it's a long way away from a lot of places in the SEC than I am of these individuals' geographical prowess). The other part is sheer arrogance. The SEC is the most arrogant institution in all of sports. I firmly believe that. It's really good at a lot of things. But it's not as good as it would have you believe. I've never understood why Alabama winning a bunch of national titles makes Mississippi State better. I've told this story before, but the first time we covered SEC Media Days, Dave Matter and I had a bunch of people coming up to us and saying "So what do you think?" I think it's freaking media days. I think there are coaches and players here and they answer the questions we ask them. There are more reporters here, but am I supposed to be in awe? The major difference I notice is how many more people wear team colors and talk about "we" and "us."

There's no question much of the SEC media looks down on Mizzou. But you know what? They look down on Arkansas and South Carolina to some extent to and they've been in the league for more than a quarter of a century. It doesn't matter who thinks Missouri belongs in the league. They're in it. And they're not leaving.