2018 Tiger Mailbag: 47th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
KCTiger22 asks: How does the waiver process work for Jeff Thomas, and when will we find out if he is granted one? What basis does he have going for him to be granted said waiver? Would Mizzou take him even if the waiver status still isn’t determined?
GD: Like everything else with the NCAA, there really is no timetable for a waiver. It will happen (or not happen) when it happens (or doesn't happen). I guess it's possible he'll know in the next week before he would have to decide what to do and where to go. It's also possible he won't. Missouri is in good shape. But for him to be playing for an FBS team next year, I think the waiver is a prerequisite. As far as what the reasons are, I don't really want to air a kid's personal situation. I mean, Mark Smith got one and I still have no clue what the reasoning was. So we'll wait to see what the NCAA says. But if he gets a waiver, I feel pretty comfortable saying he'll play at Missouri next year.
TigerCruise asks: Too early to say the SEC was a bit overhyped in basketball?
GD: Probably not too early to say it was overhyped. But too early to say it isn't good. There is still a lot of talent in the league. I feel like a big part of it is Kentucky struggling. If the Cats were what people thought they were going to be, the outlook is different. And they'll still be good by the end of the year. Also, guys like Darius Garland and Jontay Porter getting hurt didn't do the league any favors.
amhorrell asks: Better chance we get Jeff Thomas, Chester Graves, or neither.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news