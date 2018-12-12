GD: Like everything else with the NCAA, there really is no timetable for a waiver. It will happen (or not happen) when it happens (or doesn't happen). I guess it's possible he'll know in the next week before he would have to decide what to do and where to go. It's also possible he won't. Missouri is in good shape. But for him to be playing for an FBS team next year, I think the waiver is a prerequisite. As far as what the reasons are, I don't really want to air a kid's personal situation. I mean, Mark Smith got one and I still have no clue what the reasoning was. So we'll wait to see what the NCAA says. But if he gets a waiver, I feel pretty comfortable saying he'll play at Missouri next year.