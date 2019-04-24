GD : Anytime I'm asked this I have to preface the answer. I'm not a bar, night club, crowded place type of person. Find me a brewery with good food and then a place I can sit and talk and have some local beer and I'm happy. I've got no desire to jump from place to place on Broadway. The thing I like most about traveling is the restaurants. Any time I'm in Nashville, I eat at Mas Tacos Por Favor. A friend told me years ago the best tacos he'd ever had were in Nashville and I thought surely he was lying. He was not. The other must have is hot chicken. Hattie B's and Prince's will both do the trick, although I'm partial to Prince's. If you want to eat so much you feel like puking and you don't have to move for about 12 hours, The Loveless Cafe is great.

GD: I think it says more about having most of the guys on the offense returning with a year in the system than it being a knock on Lock. Lock did pretty well, so I think he picked up the offense just fine. And truthfully, other than the pace, I'm not sure there were a ton of things that were vastly different. I mean, the offense was pretty good in 2017 (at least in the second half) outside of having too many three-play, 19-second possessions. So I'm fairly confident Dooley didn't come in and try to reinvent the wheel. But outside of the quarterback, the vast majority of guys who are going to play this year have spent a year in the system. They'd better know more than they did 12 months ago. If not, there's a problem.