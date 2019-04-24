2019 Tiger Mailbag: 16th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MIZ25! asks: Your favorite Nashville Hot spot? Guess you will miss out on the million Bachlorette parties that are over the weekends. What is a can't miss there though?
GD: Anytime I'm asked this I have to preface the answer. I'm not a bar, night club, crowded place type of person. Find me a brewery with good food and then a place I can sit and talk and have some local beer and I'm happy. I've got no desire to jump from place to place on Broadway. The thing I like most about traveling is the restaurants. Any time I'm in Nashville, I eat at Mas Tacos Por Favor. A friend told me years ago the best tacos he'd ever had were in Nashville and I thought surely he was lying. He was not. The other must have is hot chicken. Hattie B's and Prince's will both do the trick, although I'm partial to Prince's. If you want to eat so much you feel like puking and you don't have to move for about 12 hours, The Loveless Cafe is great.
jrl3m8 asks: Dooley's quote about installing more of the offense at this point this year compared to last year, is that a knock on Drew Lock or does it have more to do with the whole team being around for a year?
GD: I think it says more about having most of the guys on the offense returning with a year in the system than it being a knock on Lock. Lock did pretty well, so I think he picked up the offense just fine. And truthfully, other than the pace, I'm not sure there were a ton of things that were vastly different. I mean, the offense was pretty good in 2017 (at least in the second half) outside of having too many three-play, 19-second possessions. So I'm fairly confident Dooley didn't come in and try to reinvent the wheel. But outside of the quarterback, the vast majority of guys who are going to play this year have spent a year in the system. They'd better know more than they did 12 months ago. If not, there's a problem.
MUCHI asks: Gun to your head, how will we look back on Lock's NFL career in 10 years?
