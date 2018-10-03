GD: I'll take Kansas, K-State and Nebraska, but it's close. Despite their bid to be the new Bermuda Triangle (although really that can't exist without Rutgers being somehow involved), I think Kansas State will lead the way with five or six wins. The Cats have lost three games, but Texas and Mississippi State are decent and West Virginia is good. The Jayhawks' winning is probably done for the season, but they've got two which conservatively brings our total to seven. Nebraska is one of two winless Power Five teams in the country (UCLA is the other, bet you could have gotten good odds on Chip Kelly and Scott Frost combining for zero September wins). But the Huskers scheduled a win with Bethune-Cookman and also play Illinois. That gives us nine wins. Let's say somebody pulls an upset somewhere so I'll say the total is ten. I don't think Missouri is a ten-win team.