2019 Tiger Mailbag: 39th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
mexicojoe asks: By the end of this current college football season, including bowl games, which will be greater:The number of Mizzou wins, OrThe number of combined wins of Nebraska, Fighting Snyders, & kU?
GD: I'll take Kansas, K-State and Nebraska, but it's close. Despite their bid to be the new Bermuda Triangle (although really that can't exist without Rutgers being somehow involved), I think Kansas State will lead the way with five or six wins. The Cats have lost three games, but Texas and Mississippi State are decent and West Virginia is good. The Jayhawks' winning is probably done for the season, but they've got two which conservatively brings our total to seven. Nebraska is one of two winless Power Five teams in the country (UCLA is the other, bet you could have gotten good odds on Chip Kelly and Scott Frost combining for zero September wins). But the Huskers scheduled a win with Bethune-Cookman and also play Illinois. That gives us nine wins. Let's say somebody pulls an upset somewhere so I'll say the total is ten. I don't think Missouri is a ten-win team.
rmotigers asks: What is population of Columbia, Mo compared to the rest of the SEC teams home town?
GD: These numbers are about four years old, but this is the first link that came up on Google and frankly I don't want to spend the time looking for more current numbers because these are close enough:
1. Nashville 658,602
2. Lexington 310,797
3. Baton Rouge 228,895
4. Knoxville 184,281
5. Columbia (S.C.) 132,067
6. Gainesville 128,460
7. Athens 119,648
8. Columbia (Mo.) 116,906
9. College Station 103,483
10. Tuscaloosa 96,122
11. Fayetteville 80,621
12. Auburn 60,258
13. Starkville 24,886
14. Oxford 21,757
cbwallace asks: What can the University do differently to improve our coaches’ ability to recruit more highly ranked high school student athletes?
