2020 in-state QB Brady Cook excited about Mizzou offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
A day after the summer dead period ended, Chaminade (Mo.) quarterback Brady Cook found himself back at Missouri's campus for an unofficial visit. Mizzou is familiar ground for the 2020 prospect, wh...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news