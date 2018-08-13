2020 in-state WR target: "I love Mizzou"
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Trinity Catholic (Mo.) 2020 wide receiver James Frenchie was one of Missouri's in-state targets that was in attendance at Night at the Zou last month.It was the latest visit in what has been many f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news