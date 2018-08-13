Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 in-state WR target: "I love Mizzou"

Vzeouztpmgxbktzxyod5
James Frenchie
Sean Williams - PowerMizzou.com
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Trinity Catholic (Mo.) 2020 wide receiver James Frenchie was one of Missouri's in-state targets that was in attendance at Night at the Zou last month.It was the latest visit in what has been many f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}