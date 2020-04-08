GD: There are two ways that it makes sense to schedule to me: You either schedule games you're almost certain you're going to win to inflate the record or you schedule games that are going to appeal to the fans. Missouri has done more of the first than the second over time (and this is going way back to the Pinkel days). Even when they scheduled Power Five games, they weren't usually very good Power Five games. Outside of the Illinois series (which excited some people, but not really me), I can't really remember the last Mizzou non-conference game that I thought, "Oh, wow, that should be good." I mean, do Purdue and Indiana and UCF and games like that get your blood boiling? If they do, great, but not for me. EDIT: I do remember one game that I was interested in. The West Virginia series was solid. Give me more of those.

To its credit, Mizzou does have some better series coming up. They're playing Boston College and Kansas State and then Illinois and then Colorado. They're not exactly marquee national games, but they're at least decent series that hold some appeal.

As far as the road games at some of the places they're playing them, I don't really know the rationale. I could probably get someone to explain it to me. I'm sure it's got to do with finances and guarantees on both sides and all that. There's no real upside to playing a game in a place like Laramie, but Missouri is far from the only Power Five school that does it. So I guess I don't completely hate it. The problem occurs when you lose those games. There's zero upside to scheduling them. If you win, you're supposed to. If you lose, people don't forget it. That's why I'd like to see games against teams like Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin or Notre Dame. If you lose them, so be it. Nobody's going to destroy you for it. And the fans would get excited for it. I completely understand why Missouri (and most other schools) don't schedule like this, but I wish they would just from the standpoint of my enjoyment watching games.