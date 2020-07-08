PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 28th Edition

GD : We are expecting two this week. For the month, I'll say there are four. That would put the class at 20 and leave five spots. At this point, the vast majority (maybe all) of the remaining spots are going to be used on the offensive and defensive lines and wide receiver. As far as individuals, if you read our premium message board, you know the guys that are top targets and most likely to commit soon. So I'd suggest to check here and here rather than giving away the names here to people that just read the free stuff.

GD: My arguments are John Beilein and Brad Stevens. I'm sure there are others, but those are two that jump immediately to mind. Yes, there is a lot of cheating in college basketball. Yes, that cheating often seems to be rewarded. But it's not impossible to win without cheating. The guys I mentioned prove it. If you talk to anybody in the business or if you read any of the anonymous surveys of coaches, people believe they do it the right way. And they've both made national title games and moved on to the NBA (maybe because that's a more level playing field, I don't know). Cheating is out of control in college basketball, obviously. It's a big problem. But simply hiding behind "Everybody cheats except us" doesn't work for me. Not every other program is cheating. Not every kid in America is bought. To me, there are two choices if you don't like the way things are:

1) Find a way to compete without cheating like those programs and coaches did

2) Jump in the dirty water and cheat

But just bemoaning how you don't have a chance to win because you don't cheat tires me out. Let's put this in perspective of a different sport. It's not exactly the same, but it's similar. For years, we heard about how small market teams had no shot in baseball. The Twins have had some good runs. The Royals won a World Series and made another. The Pirates have had some good teams as have the Brewers. It can be done. It's harder. But it's not impossible. So you can sit and whine about how it's too hard or you can do something about it. If it's too hard to do it the way you want to do it, get out of it (or quit being a fan of it). If you're going to stay in it (or keep following it), quit making excuses and find a way. And I want to be clear, I'm not saying Cuonzo Martin is telling people he can't win because he doesn't cheat. I'm answering the question.