Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Christianmizzouguy asks: What would you consider to be a great first year result for Drinkwitz? If it were you coaching what positions would you pull a grad transfer at in both sports? Which do you expect first, a New Year's Six bowl or an Sweet 16?

GD: I think a "great" first year is nine wins. A good first year is going to a bowl game and finishing with a winning record. But I honestly think that should be the expectation. So a great first year takes at least nine. The non-conference schedule is manageable. The road game at BYU isn't a layup and Louisiana will be a good team coming in here, but the worst-case scenario should be 3-1 and really Mizzou ought to go 4-0 because it's not a real challenging non-conference slate. You still have Vandy and Arkansas on the schedule. Right there should be six wins. The Kentucky, South Carolina and Mississippi State games shouldn't necessarily be impossible. If you win all three of those, it qualifies as a great year to me, even if you can't knock off Florida, Georgia or Tennessee. Again, he takes over a better team and roster than most coaches taking over for someone who got fired. I expect at least seven to be honest. Anything less will be a bit disappointing. As far as the grad transfers, in basketball, you need one that can play in the frontcourt if Jeremiah Tilmon doesn't come back. If he does, I still wouldn't be opposed to a forward, preferably one who can score. In football, it's got to be defensive end. It's been the biggest hole on the roster for at least a couple years. Last, the odds are on the side of a Sweet 16. First of all, Missouri's done that a lot more than it's done the New Year's Six bowl. Second, you don't have to be one of the 16 best teams in the country to make a Sweet 16. You just have to be one of the best 65 and then win two games at the right time. In football, if you're making a New Year's Six bowl, you legitimately have to be one of the 15 best teams in the country. That's a much taller task. If I'm betting, I'm absolutely going with a Sweet 16.

Wdrkb asks: Any thoughts on HCED's scheduling philosophy? It seems his connections to NC (and its talent pool) could lead to games between NC schools. From a recruiting standpoint, I'd rather play schools in NC than traveling to Laramie, Wyoming.

GD: I have no idea and I don't think anybody else does either. He's legitimately never scheduled a game as a head coach. And he probably isn't scheduling one here any time in the immediate future. The next opening on Missouri's schedule as of now is in 2026. That said, you could always look at buying out a game and I'd sure like to see Mizzou do it in 2022. As of now, the non-conference slate that year is South Dakota, Kansas State, at Middle Tennessee and New Mexico State. That's just awful. And the two best games are on the road. I get wanting to schedule wins and I know why teams do it, but at some point, especially for a team struggling with attendance, you've got to give your fans something worth coming to the stadium for. The home conference games in that year are Arkansas, Kentucky, Vandy and Georgia. You're basically asking people to buy season tickets to see Georgia and five games that aren't exciting anyone. I hope Mizzou gets out of at least one of those games and adds something interesting because as of right now, that schedule is horrendous for fans (and me).

alphajay98 asks: It seems like pushback against media members who recommend paywall articles is rising. With your publisher's hat on, why isn't there a ClassPass-style product for newspapers and other paywall media, where you pay $9-19 per month and get X number of articles from a group of publishers? Or does this exist and I just haven't found it? I support journalism and subscribe to multiple papers, but there's also a limit to how many separate charges I can stomach monthly (esp when they're all brokering my personal data, too).

GD: You know, something like that exists. It's called Rivals.com. I'm not trying to be snarky, but it's true. When you get a subscription to ANY Rivals site you can read every story every other Rivals site writes. The only thing you can't access is the message boards. If you're a Mizzou fan, you can read coverage from the local guys that cover every significant team on Missouri's schedule in football and (mostly) hoops. As far as newspapers and other sites, I can't really say (the Athletic is basically a national subscription which I personally find worthwhile). Maybe all the papers owned by one group could get together and sell a subscription. Like you pay $30 to subscribe to the Kansas City Star or you pay $60 to subscribe to the Star and every other paper owned by the same company. But other than sports fans, I'm not sure that holds a lot of value. Why do you want to read the local news in other cities? I know the Star has a sports-only subscription (I have one). If they could get together with 15 other papers and offer something there's probably some value in that. As far as the pushback against subscription media, you're right that it exists. And my tune will never change on it: It's dumb. There's really nothing other than network TV that you can get for free (and to get that, you're watching about 20 minutes of commercials for every 60 minutes of programming). To get a product, you have to pay for it usually. I'm not saying everyone has to pay for it, but you decide if it's worth it. I used to avoid tweeting links to premium stories. I don't do that anymore. Everyone knows we're a pay site. If you click on a link and it requires a subscription, you can decide whether the cost of that subscription is worth it to you. If it is, great. If it isn't, that's fine. I'm not going to beg you. But I'm also not going to be all that nice to you if you come at me complaining that I shared something that isn't free for you.

tigerfever00 asks: When a basketball team like Mizzou has struggled basically for two years, you gotta look at the basics right? Talent development...recruiting...talent evaluation. In these areas Mizzou is not doing well. Correct? Fair statement? I know Cuonzo came in to a mess, but fair to say this team is not a contender.This team is at least a player or two away from being a NCAA Tournament team, and the main thing we need is a big time scorer. Not an easy thing to find...Josh Christopher? Doubt he comes here. Did the staff have interest in Jimmy Whitt last off-season?