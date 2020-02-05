GD: I always start the answer to this type of question by saying we're just talking about major spectator sports. When you become a parent you quickly realize you don't really care about any sporting event until you're at one your kid is playing in. That's like a whole different level of anxiety, anger at referees, etc. But millions of people didn't watch my sons swim or play baseball so we'll just talk about games people that aren't related to me cared about.

There are really only two contenders for the top spot here: The Chiefs Super Bowl and the Royals run from 2014 and 2015. It's hard to pick out a single moment of those two years. The easy one is when they won the World Series in 2015 and I guess that's the top one, but somehow it wasn't quite as exciting as the 2014 Wild Card Game or the Game 6 win over the Blue Jays or the comeback against the Astros.

Basically the question is would I put the Chiefs Super Bowl win over the Royals World Series win? I don't know if I can answer it really. Right now, yes. But it happened two days ago. In five years what will I think? And will it be different if the Chiefs have won two more of them by that time?

I grew up more of a baseball fan. The Royals were a lot better than the Chiefs were and I played baseball and I didn't play football. I don't remember a lot about the Chiefs before I was probably 12 or 13 except for a handful of players like Kevin Ross, Albert Lewis and Deron Cherry. But I remember watching the 1985 World Series and all 29 years until I got to see another one. So I think I'd probably put the Royals 2014-15 run just a little bit above the Super Bowl. But it's like a 1A and 1AA situation.

My favorite memory as a Mizzou fan before it became my job to cover them and just changed everything was the win over Nebraska to go 14-0 in the Big Eight in 1994. I was a senior in high school and a good friend and I did a victory lap around my block when Erik Piatkowski's shot missed and immediately went to the mall that week to buy a Big 8 Champions shirt. Three weeks later, Damon Stoudamire and Khalid Reeves would quickly cement their spots as my least favorite college basketball players of all time.

What Sunday really spelled out for me was that I would never want to cover the Chiefs or the Royals. I'm writing this on Tuesday night and my voice is still at about 50%. I don't want to lose that fandom. Don't get me wrong, it's not like anybody is offering me a job to cover either of those teams, but I'm pretty sure I wouldn't want to do it. I like having something that reminds me what you guys go through every time Missouri plays. I might not be able to identify with exactly how you guys watch Mizzou games now, but I can absolutely identify with how you can watch games that way. Because I hugged a lot of men and women I didn't know at about 9 p.m. on Sunday night and I drank more than I've drank in a bare minimum of three-and-a-half years and it was amazing. And everybody should have something meaningless that matters that much to them.