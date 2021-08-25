2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 33rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
CamKCMIZ asks: Which 3 teams that are going to start the season outside the Top 25 would you bet significant money on to be in the Top 25 once the season closes? Conversely, which 3 teams currently in the Top 25 to start the season would you bet won't be there at the end of the season?
GD: I'm not smart enough to go way off the radar and pick somebody who isn't even receiving votes. I think Ole Miss could be good enough to be a top 25 team at the end of the year (8-4 in the SEC West could potentially get you there, 9-3 certainly would). I think Liberty makes it in because they'll just keep winning games and that's going to impress the voters, plus they gained some credibility last year. Then give me BYU for a similar reason.
As far as teams that will fall out, I'm not sure LSU is better enough to be top 25 good (they're 16th). Then I'll take Texas and Arizona State to drop out (I had no idea Arizona State was in the top 25).
BikerBob asks: What is your educated guess on the first 3 Commitments in 23 Football Class?Who will be the last player to commit for the 22 Class before the final signing date of February 2nd 2022?
GD: Trying to project things six months in the future just isn't my MO. I don't have a clue who the first three guys are for next year's class. I'm not even sure who the next one is for THIS class. As for the last guy of 2022, I'd bet it's somebody that isn't on our radar at all right now, either a transfer or a guy that might not have an offer yet.
Jean Claude Van Zant asks: What if tomorrow Kevin Coleman tells Drink he wants to commit, but if he does Drink knows Burden will not come. Does Drink take Coleman for sure, or does he feel good enough to say no to a 5* and wait for Burden?
