2021 Macadoodles Mailbag: 33rd Edition

GD: I'm not smart enough to go way off the radar and pick somebody who isn't even receiving votes. I think Ole Miss could be good enough to be a top 25 team at the end of the year (8-4 in the SEC West could potentially get you there, 9-3 certainly would). I think Liberty makes it in because they'll just keep winning games and that's going to impress the voters, plus they gained some credibility last year. Then give me BYU for a similar reason.

As far as teams that will fall out, I'm not sure LSU is better enough to be top 25 good (they're 16th). Then I'll take Texas and Arizona State to drop out (I had no idea Arizona State was in the top 25).