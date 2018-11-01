2021 OL target enjoys recent Mizzou visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts was one of Missouri's underclassmen targets to visit recently. The 2021 prospect was on hand during homecoming weekend for the Tigers' 65-...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news