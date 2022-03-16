2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 11th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
sbstlmo asks: Regarding your Sean Miller column, you suggest some not insignificant percentage of his success came from breaking the rules and most of the stuff he got popped for are legal now anyway. So the advantage he had is now diminished, no? We don’t know how successful a recruiter he would have been and can be without it. Now everybody can do what he was doing all along and we’re just hiring his trouble. Would we be better? Sure, but that’s a low bar a lot of people can hurdle.
GD: Sure, that's fair. And he was recruiting to Arizona, not Missouri. But he was pretty damn good at Xavier too and that counts. First of all, this is a moot point because Missouri isn't hiring Sean Miller. Second, every coaching hire is a dice roll.
TigerStripes24 asks: How often do you and matter run rumors you’re hearing by each other?
GD: Dave and I talk a lot, especially when something like a coaching search is going on. It's always good to run things you're hearing past someone else you respect in the business. And I know Dave has excellent sources around Mizzou. So if he and I are both hearing something, it's almost certainly true. But we also likely talk to different people so sometimes we're going to hear different things and getting that other perspective before you just run off at the keyboard is smart. That said--and Dave would say the exact same thing--if I get word that I trust from sources of who Missouri's hiring, I'm not talking to him about it until we have the story written. I respect the hell out of Dave and consider him a good friend. He's also our main competition.
jmklf asks: A lot of people seem to bristle at certain names due to the fact that they may have been involved in some shady recruiting tactics in the past that contributed to their success. Given the rise of NIL, wouldn't a lot of those tactics be easier to pull off legally in today's climate than in the past?
