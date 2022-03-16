2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 11th Edition

GD: Dave and I talk a lot, especially when something like a coaching search is going on. It's always good to run things you're hearing past someone else you respect in the business. And I know Dave has excellent sources around Mizzou. So if he and I are both hearing something, it's almost certainly true. But we also likely talk to different people so sometimes we're going to hear different things and getting that other perspective before you just run off at the keyboard is smart. That said--and Dave would say the exact same thing--if I get word that I trust from sources of who Missouri's hiring, I'm not talking to him about it until we have the story written. I respect the hell out of Dave and consider him a good friend. He's also our main competition.