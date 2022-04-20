2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 16th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
aarondyoung asks: Do scholarship limits matter in an NIL world? I.e., are there roster limits that would prevent a school from carrying excess players that are technically walk-ons but receiving more than enough NIL comp to make it worth it to them? Could this be a gray area certain schools exploit for advantages in depth?
GD: Could it happen? Sure, it probably could. And as much as I'd like to say "Nobody's gonna do that" there are already plenty of examples of NIL proving that wrong. I've learned my lesson. I'm sure somebody will. Here's the thing: It would have to be a responsible player or one who has his parents or his representatives managing his money and bills because a walk-on is going to get charged by the school and the school is going to expect the payment to be there. Some will probably say "Give the kids some credit, they're smart enough to pay a bill when they get one" and most of them probably are. But some aren't.
cln475 asks: you have mentioned expectations for the football and basketball teams. You said the football team needs to be 7-5 this year and that the basketball team should be in contention for the NIT.If you take your journalist hat off for a second and are purely a fan, then what would you say about both squads?
GD: I don't really know how to answer any differently. Those are my expectations for the teams. Not as a journalist, but as a person. People ask me all the time "If you were looking at this just as a fan..." I just look at things as me. It's not like I have one hat I wear for most of the time and then put on a different hat when it's not working. I get what you're saying. What you're basically saying is "put the emotion back into it" but that doesn't really change what my expectation would be. Those are what I believe are fair and attainable goals for the programs.
Rasmus Peterson asks: How much do you think Mizzou would need in the NIL vault to be competitive annually for a conference title in basketball?How much for the same question in football?Regardless of what the number actually is, do you think Mizzou boosters have the capital to make that happen?And if you had to make the call today, do you think they’ll actually pony up the funds necessary to finance a title contender in the SEC?
