2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 42nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
mglassma asks: What grade would you assign to coaching for last week's Vandy game?
GD: My initial reaction was probably a C- or a D. You only beat a really bad Vandy team by three points after all. But then the more I thought about it, the more I'd land on a B-. Let me explain. I tweeted this in the middle of the third quarter.
GD: The objective is to win the game. Going conservative and ugly was Missouri's best chance to do that. The only way Vanderbilt was scoring 20 points was if Missouri's offense gave it the football inside the 10 yard line. Drinkwitz's approach minimized the chances of that happening. Then, when Nate Peat gave the ball away, Cody Schrader got the rest of the carries.
You can blame Drinkwitz for the talent that is on this team. You can think he has underachieved. There are legitimate problems for which he deserves blame. But as far as that specific game on Saturday? His management of it, combined with Blake Baker's defense and defensive game plan, probably were responsible for winning it. And you have to understand, we're just grading it on that particular day. If we go into every game saying, "Well, Drinkwitz doesn't have a good enough quarterback and the line isn't good and they can't move the ball consistently," we might as well just giving coaching a D every game. It's possible to believe he hasn't done a good enough job overall and that he did a decent job in that game at the same time.
The other thing to understand is that our grade cards are done very soon after the game ends so they can go up at 5 a.m. on Sunday. There have been plenty of times over the years where, had we had a chance to go back and rewatch the game or had another 24 hours to think about things, the grades probably would have looked different.
jrl3m8 asks: Hypothetical here...Let's say both Mizzou and Iowa win three games a piece down the stretch, and get slated for a rematch of the mythical 2020 Music City Bowl...what's the score prediction you put in the matchup preview?
GD: I don't know who I'd pick to win, but the score would be 2-0.
I might actually predict a forfeit. Two of the last three times Mizzou was supposed to play Iowa, the Tigers managed to dodge the matchup.
MadisonValley asks: What do you think of having two backs the backfield?
