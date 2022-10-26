GD : My initial reaction was probably a C- or a D. You only beat a really bad Vandy team by three points after all. But then the more I thought about it, the more I'd land on a B-. Let me explain. I tweeted this in the middle of the third quarter.

GD: The objective is to win the game. Going conservative and ugly was Missouri's best chance to do that. The only way Vanderbilt was scoring 20 points was if Missouri's offense gave it the football inside the 10 yard line. Drinkwitz's approach minimized the chances of that happening. Then, when Nate Peat gave the ball away, Cody Schrader got the rest of the carries.

You can blame Drinkwitz for the talent that is on this team. You can think he has underachieved. There are legitimate problems for which he deserves blame. But as far as that specific game on Saturday? His management of it, combined with Blake Baker's defense and defensive game plan, probably were responsible for winning it. And you have to understand, we're just grading it on that particular day. If we go into every game saying, "Well, Drinkwitz doesn't have a good enough quarterback and the line isn't good and they can't move the ball consistently," we might as well just giving coaching a D every game. It's possible to believe he hasn't done a good enough job overall and that he did a decent job in that game at the same time.

The other thing to understand is that our grade cards are done very soon after the game ends so they can go up at 5 a.m. on Sunday. There have been plenty of times over the years where, had we had a chance to go back and rewatch the game or had another 24 hours to think about things, the grades probably would have looked different.