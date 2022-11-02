2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 43rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Carnell75 asks: will we see more of Mekhi Miller? He seems to be a willing blocker and he seems to be sure handed as well. With 4 remaining games will he start to take reps from Barrett? Really appreciate the work you guys have done this season.
GD: It's possible. He played ten snaps on Saturday. That seems to be about the norm. I'm not sure how many reps he takes from Banister because Banister is productive and makes a play any time he's asked to make one. If you want to argue he should play more than Tauskie Dove I'll listen to that for sure.
FiremanDanKC asks: It seems when Mizzou had a great defense in the past, it was anchored by a highly drafted NFL prospect or two. Charles Harris on the 2015 D for example, Sheldon Richardson in 2013, and a long list from the 2007 era. But my impression of this year's team is a couple potential late rounders and a bunch of guys who "surprisingly" might play themselves into the draft. Are there guys on this team that we're going to look back and say, "I had no idea he was that talented?" What is it that is making the defense so good this year?
GD: Like you said, there's not an obvious early rounder on this defense. There are guys who might be able to get into that second or third round with good combine performances, but nobody I say for sure will go that early. Kind of a sum is greater than the parts situation. But I do think there are quite a few pros on this defense. I think Jaylon Carlies, Kris Abrams-Draine, Isaiah McGuire, Ty'Ron Hopper and Darius Robinson will play in the NFL. And I think Kristian Williams and Trajan Jeffcoat have a pretty good shot.
jalonzo240 asks: Is there any rule that would prevent a school from opening some sort of combination football academy/recruiting program in a foreign country, similar to soccer youth academies, or the baseball programs in the Caribbean? Could a school, say, set up a 2-year academy in Japan trying to make OLs, DLs and LBs out of teenagers who weren’t *quite* good enough to continue training as sumo wrestlers?
GD: I have absolutely no idea.
CamKCMIZ asks: Does the win over South Carolina give you any more insight or confidence that Drink gets his extension this offseason? What final record would you say merits an increase in both pay and years/commitment, and is more than just an extension in name only for recruiting purposes?
