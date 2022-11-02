GD : It's possible. He played ten snaps on Saturday. That seems to be about the norm. I'm not sure how many reps he takes from Banister because Banister is productive and makes a play any time he's asked to make one. If you want to argue he should play more than Tauskie Dove I'll listen to that for sure.

GD: Like you said, there's not an obvious early rounder on this defense. There are guys who might be able to get into that second or third round with good combine performances, but nobody I say for sure will go that early. Kind of a sum is greater than the parts situation. But I do think there are quite a few pros on this defense. I think Jaylon Carlies, Kris Abrams-Draine, Isaiah McGuire, Ty'Ron Hopper and Darius Robinson will play in the NFL. And I think Kristian Williams and Trajan Jeffcoat have a pretty good shot.