2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 51st Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
amhorrell asks: How many more transfer imports on the 2 deep for next year?Not counting Theo Wease or Firestone
GD: It largely depends on how many guys they lose. Some of the defensive needs have been alleviated by players coming back for another year. I still think they need a running back, a tight end, two offensive linemen and two defensive ends. So, I'd say about six before you talk about quarterback, which I'm sure we'll get to later in the mailbag.
Zoutiger22 asks: Haven’t looked at any data to back this up, but it feels like on the surface that Drink has done a very good job of signing kids when he gets a commitment from them. How many kids have decommitted under Drinkwitz?
GD: I don't remember one off the top of my head other than the kid from Louisiana who committed like two years early, then said it wasn't actually a commitment, then committed again, then switched like a day after he got an LSU offer. In other words, I don't count that one. Once he has gotten the commitment, he's done a very good job of keeping it.
JT_Mizzou asks: Will PM and Rivals be giving more coverage to NIL, how much each of the collectives have, and how it impacts recruiting in the next year? If so can you give us plan for how you might give the average fan some visibility into how it works? I know the NCAA says it's not supposed to play in recruiting but we all have to be beyond that given what we're seeing.
