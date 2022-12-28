GD : It largely depends on how many guys they lose. Some of the defensive needs have been alleviated by players coming back for another year. I still think they need a running back, a tight end, two offensive linemen and two defensive ends. So, I'd say about six before you talk about quarterback, which I'm sure we'll get to later in the mailbag.

GD: I don't remember one off the top of my head other than the kid from Louisiana who committed like two years early, then said it wasn't actually a commitment, then committed again, then switched like a day after he got an LSU offer. In other words, I don't count that one. Once he has gotten the commitment, he's done a very good job of keeping it.