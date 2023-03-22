2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 11th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
trueson82 asks: Your best guess on why the offensive line coach made a lateral move?
GD: In case anyone doesn't know what this is about, Marcus Johnson was named the offensive line coach at Purdue on Tuesday. The timing is weird and not ideal for Missouri. Purdue's prior offensive line coach had stepped away for personal reasons, which left Ryan Walters looking for a replacement just a couple of months after making the hire. Walters and Johnson had worked together, so that's a match. They why is fairly simple: Walters just got his job. He's going to be secure for at least three years. Which means Johnson should be secure for at least a couple. That's not the case at Missouri. Eli Drinkwitz has more pressure on him this year. And Johnson, whose position hasn't exactly been a strength for Missouri, has even more than that on him. So by going to West Lafayette, Johnson restarts the clock and makes sure he has a job for a couple more years. I'm not saying that's the only reason, but it's certainly a big one.
Bmorrow23 asks: What is the date for basketball rosters to be open for addition or subtraction? I found it odd that basketball players did not have to wait for the May window, I guess that only applies to football? Thanks.
GD: They're open now. There are different portal windows for different sports. Fall sports has the one that opens after the conclusion of the season and then a shorter one in the spring. The basketball window is from the day after Selection Sunday until May 13. Basically every sport has 60 days during the year where you can enter the portal (unless you are a grad transfer, then you can enter it anytime you want. For winter sports, there's just one window. For fall and spring sports, there are two. I'm sure that clears it right up.
RockwallTiger asks: Do you think Triston Newson can beat out Chad Bailey, or at least share time with him?
