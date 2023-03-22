GD: In case anyone doesn't know what this is about, Marcus Johnson was named the offensive line coach at Purdue on Tuesday. The timing is weird and not ideal for Missouri. Purdue's prior offensive line coach had stepped away for personal reasons, which left Ryan Walters looking for a replacement just a couple of months after making the hire. Walters and Johnson had worked together, so that's a match. They why is fairly simple: Walters just got his job. He's going to be secure for at least three years. Which means Johnson should be secure for at least a couple. That's not the case at Missouri. Eli Drinkwitz has more pressure on him this year. And Johnson, whose position hasn't exactly been a strength for Missouri, has even more than that on him. So by going to West Lafayette, Johnson restarts the clock and makes sure he has a job for a couple more years. I'm not saying that's the only reason, but it's certainly a big one.