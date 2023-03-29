News More News
2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 12th Edition

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

RockwallTiger asks: Do you think the new offensive line coach will bring any players with him from Houston?

GD: For those who may have missed it, we reported on Monday that Missouri was hiring former Houston and Texas Tech offensive line coach Brandon Jones. That move has not yet been announced, though we are sure it is happening. But to answer the question, maybe. I mean, Jones isn't even officially on staff. There is at least one notable Houston lineman in the portal

Will he come to Missouri? I have no idea. He has an offer. But that's about all we can say at this point.

Dorsey101 asks: If you could put together a team of basketball recruits Mizzou had a legit shot at in the past 10 years but missed on, who would be on it?

GD: Ten years limits it a little bit, but let's take a look. Before we get into the last ten years, the one that could have changed a lot was Otto Porter Jr. in 2011. That's 12 years ago now, but if Mike Anderson stays, Porter probably comes to Mizzou and if that happens, who knows what the last decade looks like. But starting in 2013, here's my list in chronological order:

Devin Booker

Jordan Barnett (the first time)

Thomas Bryant (legitimate chance? I don't know, but he visited)

Juwan Morgan

Jayson Tatum (not really a legitimate shot, but he was an in-state kid)

O.G. Anunoby (same)

Kevin Knox

Christian Bishop

Courtney Ramey

E.J. Liddell

Malik Hall

Caleb Love

That's 12. I'll let you decide which two you'd remove from the list.

MUVValjean asks: We hear that CY is a big part of this program. How big? What would losing him impact? Do you realistically think he is going to leave Gates in the next couple of years for anywhere not named FSU?

