Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
RockwallTiger asks: Do you think the new offensive line coach will bring any players with him from Houston?
Will he come to Missouri? I have no idea. He has an offer. But that's about all we can say at this point.
Dorsey101 asks: If you could put together a team of basketball recruits Mizzou had a legit shot at in the past 10 years but missed on, who would be on it?
GD: Ten years limits it a little bit, but let's take a look. Before we get into the last ten years, the one that could have changed a lot was Otto Porter Jr. in 2011. That's 12 years ago now, but if Mike Anderson stays, Porter probably comes to Mizzou and if that happens, who knows what the last decade looks like. But starting in 2013, here's my list in chronological order:
That's 12. I'll let you decide which two you'd remove from the list.
MUVValjean asks: We hear that CY is a big part of this program. How big? What would losing him impact? Do you realistically think he is going to leave Gates in the next couple of years for anywhere not named FSU?
