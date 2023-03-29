GD: For those who may have missed it, we reported on Monday that Missouri was hiring former Houston and Texas Tech offensive line coach Brandon Jones . That move has not yet been announced, though we are sure it is happening. But to answer the question, maybe. I mean, Jones isn't even officially on staff. There is at least one notable Houston lineman in the portal

Will he come to Missouri? I have no idea. He has an offer. But that's about all we can say at this point.

GD: Ten years limits it a little bit, but let's take a look. Before we get into the last ten years, the one that could have changed a lot was Otto Porter Jr. in 2011. That's 12 years ago now, but if Mike Anderson stays, Porter probably comes to Mizzou and if that happens, who knows what the last decade looks like. But starting in 2013, here's my list in chronological order:

Devin Booker

Jordan Barnett (the first time)

Thomas Bryant (legitimate chance? I don't know, but he visited)

Juwan Morgan

Jayson Tatum (not really a legitimate shot, but he was an in-state kid)

O.G. Anunoby (same)

Kevin Knox

Christian Bishop

Courtney Ramey

E.J. Liddell

Malik Hall

Caleb Love

That's 12. I'll let you decide which two you'd remove from the list.