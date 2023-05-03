2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 17th Edition
Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. What's the ultimate game day? Your wedding day. Macadoodles has everything to make your wedding day special. Click on the image below to learn more.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
lsm26b asks: Towards the end of the season this year Gates narrowed down significant minutes to 7 guys. With our current roster going into next year who do you believe the 7 players would be? Also, O/U 2.5 more additions added to the roster?
GD: Two things here:
1) He narrowed it down to seven players because he didn't have anyone else really available. I'm sure he'd have loved to have Tre Gomillion healthy and Isiaih Mosley part of the active roster, but he didn't. He played seven guys because he was forced to, not because he wanted to.
2) We have no idea what the roster's going to look like right now. The top seven are a lot different if the team includes Kobe Brown, Matthew Cleveland and Jimmy Bell than if it doesn't.
Bmorrow23 asks: Does Gates have a specific way he addresses the portal entrants? For example, it seems like he likes to keep it low key as evidenced by the signings of Tonje and Carralero. Even the Grill and Bates signings were not trumpeted in the media. It seems like he is looking for specific athletes to play in his system, and gets to know them before really locking them down. Am I reading too much into this, or is Gates a little more thorough in his approach? Your thoughts, thanks.
GD: The short answer is, yes, I think you're reading too much into it. The entire John Tonje recruitment, from first discussion to commitment, lasted maybe 100 hours. Probably less. That's not to say Gates isn't thorough; I just don't think he's more thorough or selective than most coaches. There's not a secret process for the most part. They want guys who they think will fit in their locker room and improve their team. Every coach in the country wants that. Some are better at finding it than others, but it's what everyone wants. The reason most of the portal recruitments are fairly quiet is that very few of them talk. Jimmy Bell did an interview with us. Caleb Grill did one after he committed. But that's about it.
ZouFan27 asks: Who's the go to guy if Kobe leaves and Cleveland lands elsewhere?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news