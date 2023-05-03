GD: Two things here:

1) He narrowed it down to seven players because he didn't have anyone else really available. I'm sure he'd have loved to have Tre Gomillion healthy and Isiaih Mosley part of the active roster, but he didn't. He played seven guys because he was forced to, not because he wanted to.

2) We have no idea what the roster's going to look like right now. The top seven are a lot different if the team includes Kobe Brown, Matthew Cleveland and Jimmy Bell than if it doesn't.