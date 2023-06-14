GD: Every kid is different. Cuonzo Martin's first class was one of the highest rated in school history in part because there just happened to be a pair of five-star brothers who grew up in Columbia. Sometimes circumstances are in your favor.

But the thing is, Gates has already boosted the recruiting. His 2023 class included three four-star players, all of whom are in the top 125 in the country. That comes on the heels of a few years where Missouri was hardly competing with other Power Five schools on the recruiting trail. If you look at the kids Missouri is in on in 2024, they're almost all top 100-150 types. He's going to get some of them.

In other words, it's a little early to be worried about his recruiting (I'm not saying you are, but there has been a bit of hand-wringing lately). He's on a nice trajectory. But he's also a bit of a victim of his own success. He overachieved in year one and Missouri fans got a really fun basketball season and now they want more. Before Gates, they were getting players other major programs didn't want. Now they're getting top 150 guys and everybody wants top 50 guys. When they get top 50 guys, everybody will want top 20 guys. It's just kind of how it goes.

