GD: I thought the course visually was really cool. There were some really good holes and some that didn't do much for me. I wouldn't pay $250,000 to be a member of any club and playing that course would probably make me quit the game, but to each his own.

As far as Clark, it was good story. One of the cool things about the Open is that it always ends on Father's Day and there are really good stories to come out of it from Payne Stewart and Phil Mickelson to Tiger to Clark. For me personally, and I don't say this very often, but the broadcast did about everything it could do to ruin it for me. By the 19th time Dan Hicks beat me over the head with the story of Clark being distraught when his mom died and wanting to quit golf to Paul Azinger's general level of annoyance to the horrendous audio all weekend, it was tough to watch. But, yes, Clark's story was a good one.