2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 24th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
bmorrow23 asks: Who in their right mind would be a member of the LACC? Why torture yourself with that as your home course? BTW I personally thought the Wyndham Clark story was an emotional one, I cannot imagine losing your Mom to cancer and winning the US Open in front of your Dad and whole family on Father's Day. IMHO
GD: I thought the course visually was really cool. There were some really good holes and some that didn't do much for me. I wouldn't pay $250,000 to be a member of any club and playing that course would probably make me quit the game, but to each his own.
As far as Clark, it was good story. One of the cool things about the Open is that it always ends on Father's Day and there are really good stories to come out of it from Payne Stewart and Phil Mickelson to Tiger to Clark. For me personally, and I don't say this very often, but the broadcast did about everything it could do to ruin it for me. By the 19th time Dan Hicks beat me over the head with the story of Clark being distraught when his mom died and wanting to quit golf to Paul Azinger's general level of annoyance to the horrendous audio all weekend, it was tough to watch. But, yes, Clark's story was a good one.
jrl3m8 asks: Am I being dramatic when I say that just two years ago Linebacker was the main liability on the defense? The way I remember it, and like I said maybe I'm being dramatic, the year after Nick Bolton left it felt like there was a giant hole in the field between the DLine and the secondary. Is it as simple as one guy (Hopper) making those around him (Bailey) better? Is it a testament to coaching/development that Bailey's come in to his own? Props for his patience, not bailing after two seasons of not seeing the field. I'll hang up and listen.
GD: It was definitely an issue two years ago. So was pretty much the whole defense. But after Bolton left, they brought in Blaze Alldredge and he just wasn't ready to play at this level in the first half of the season. He improved in the second half, but it still wasn't a strength. The linebacker play greatly improved as Chad Bailey started getting more snaps that season. The big difference with Bailey is simply health. He was hurt for most of his first two-and-a-half college seasons. The coaches on both staffs always liked him, he just couldn't play. He's mostly been able to play the last year and a half and it's made a big difference in the linebacker play and the defense. And getting Ty'Ron Hopper, who I believe was the best player on the team last year other than maybe Isaiah McGuire, didn't hurt either.
Carnell75 asks: Besides Golf and reading what are your other hobbies or pastimes that you enjoy?
GD: That's about it. I'm pretty damn boring and getting more boring the older I get. I'm perfectly happy walking the dog and listening to a podcast or an audiobook. If my wife goes out of town, I can go a full weekend without talking to another human being.
RockyTopTiger asks: The mike gundy article you recommended in 10 thoughts had some comments that stood out to me. Biggest one was he mentioned how he doesn't know how anyone calls their own plays anymore because of all the extra requirements on the HC position which echoed almost word for word what Drink said last year. How do you see the HC position changing in the next five years? Is that position still as important moving forward as it was or are we seeing the death of the single all-knowing coach-em-up god myth and replacing it with the corporate "everyone is a EVP of something" structure?
