2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 25th Edition
Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. What's the ultimate game day? Your wedding day. Macadoodles has everything to make your wedding day special. Click on the image below to learn more.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MUValjean asks: It's about time for us to be asking you your favorite question every week: What time and What channel.That said, what is the formula for TV appearances this coming year. As in, required # of pre-noon starts, max/min times on SEC+, etc.Also, any truth that they will be rebranding the 11am kick on SECNet "The Mizzou Showcase"? Heard a rumor...
GD: I don't honestly know. I know the first two games are at 7 and 6 on SEC Network (Plus for the Middle Tennessee game). I know the Kansas State game is at 11 am. I know Arkansas is at 3 pm the day after Thanksgiving on CBS. I know they'll announce the rest of them 12 days ahead of time (except a couple times they might wait till six days ahead of time) and it won't matter because people will still be asking 12 minutes before kickoff what channel the game is on and who they play and where they play and what outfits they're wearing because, well, that's how it goes.
wont_ya asks: If you were Mizzou's head football coach and you had unilateral control for how NIL is spent on high school recruits, how are you divvying up the money to maximize the value you get from your recruiting class?What kinds of players would you try to get on the cheap and what players are you shelling out for? Position groups, physical traits, "stars" (I know coaches don't look at stars, but like you said they are predictive of on-field potential) .... Where would you place the most $$$ value when it comes to high school recruits if you are working with a limited pool of resources?
GD: First, it's obviously a case by case basis. Maybe sometimes there's a wide receiver worth a premium price, but that doesn't mean you pay a premium price for a wide receiver every year. As a general rule, I'd say quarterback is the most important position and will obviously command the most money. Next would be offensive tackle and defensive end. Then probably cornerback and defensive tackle. It's not any different than any other level of football. I'd guess that's the order in which average salary in the NFL goes.
The other thing--and I know this is tough for some to believe and some simply won't believe it--is that it's just not as simple as "What's the price? Cool, we'll pay a little more than that" every time. Sometimes it is, sure. But not every kid out there just takes the highest bid and goes on his way. Some of them actually do consider other things. We've reached the point where far too many people are treating recruiting as an auction. You still do actually have to sell them on something. Winning games and having a good program and treating people right still does matter. NIL does too. No question. But it's not the only thing that matters.
kmcall asks: Since Bieser got another coaching job does that amount come off the buyout price MU had to pay him? If it does hew much do we have to pay out?
GD: Yes, according to the contract, Bieser's salary with Jacksonville State will be subtracted from what Missouri owes him. There were only 14 months left on his contract so Mizzou only owed him about $250,000 to begin with (the base salary was $17,500 a month). I don't know what his salary at Jacksonville State is, but Missouri's not going to owe him much or save much.
Jami9700 asks: How big a class is Drink going to have?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news