GD : I don't honestly know. I know the first two games are at 7 and 6 on SEC Network (Plus for the Middle Tennessee game). I know the Kansas State game is at 11 am. I know Arkansas is at 3 pm the day after Thanksgiving on CBS. I know they'll announce the rest of them 12 days ahead of time (except a couple times they might wait till six days ahead of time) and it won't matter because people will still be asking 12 minutes before kickoff what channel the game is on and who they play and where they play and what outfits they're wearing because, well, that's how it goes.

GD: First, it's obviously a case by case basis. Maybe sometimes there's a wide receiver worth a premium price, but that doesn't mean you pay a premium price for a wide receiver every year. As a general rule, I'd say quarterback is the most important position and will obviously command the most money. Next would be offensive tackle and defensive end. Then probably cornerback and defensive tackle. It's not any different than any other level of football. I'd guess that's the order in which average salary in the NFL goes.

The other thing--and I know this is tough for some to believe and some simply won't believe it--is that it's just not as simple as "What's the price? Cool, we'll pay a little more than that" every time. Sometimes it is, sure. But not every kid out there just takes the highest bid and goes on his way. Some of them actually do consider other things. We've reached the point where far too many people are treating recruiting as an auction. You still do actually have to sell them on something. Winning games and having a good program and treating people right still does matter. NIL does too. No question. But it's not the only thing that matters.