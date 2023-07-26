GD : I don't know if there's a formal program through the athletic department. I know I've had multiple people tell me that Dennis Gates does an excellent job of this. Over his first year, he's reached out to a lot of former players and really tried to connect to the program's past. I think it probably varies a little sport to sport and coach to coach. I also don't really know that it would make all that much difference in any individual recruitment. It might in some, probably wouldn't in others.

GD: As always, the ultimate answer to this isn't going to be known for at least three years. Recruiting rankings are a good general guideline, but not the gospel. Gary Pinkel had some classes that were pretty pedestrian the day they signed and ended up being incredible (the 2006 class is the best example). On the flip side, Mizzou's 2021 class was the best in school history on paper and now it's more than 2/3 gone and only one of the players is projected to be a starter in 2023.

Drinkwitz's first two classes were the two highest-rated in school history. He had either butted up against or broken through what most of us thought the ceiling was for Missouri recruiting in the SEC. The 2023 class was ranked 33rd, which is more in line with where Missouri has historically recruited. This year's class is trending to be about the same (perhaps heavily depending on decisions from Ryan Wingo and Williams Nwaneri and the transfer portal; by the time this class is done we'll have team rankings for transfers and overall team rankings)

If you're giving him a grade for the last two years, I guess right now it's probably a C. It's been fine. He kept a lot of the defense. There are some transfers that look like they'll be contributors for sure. But we haven't seen it on the field and don't know if it's going to translate to wins. If Mizzou goes out and wins eight or more, I'd bump that grade up. After his first two years, I said that his recruiting had been phenomenal on paper, but that if Missouri was going to compete for anything meaningful in the SEC, it had to be sustained. You have to have top 20 classes every year and then outperform those rankings a little bit because you're still going to be 5th to 7th in the SEC even if you're in the top 20. Missouri doesn't have to have a top three class in the SEC, but it has almost no chance if it has a bottom three class. The 2023 class was 13th in the conference. The 2024 class currently is 16th (including Texas and Oklahoma). It's just virtually impossible to compete when that's the case. You can beat some teams that have more talent than you do, but you're in trouble if they all have more talent than you do.

Which is where I have to throw a little caution on the Nwaneri and Wingo front. Missouri has picked up a lot of momentum in both instances. It would be a fantastic thing for the Tigers to land both of them. There are currently only two programs that have commitments from more than one-five star (Ohio State and Georgia). But it would also still give Missouri five players who are ranked four-stars or higher. Thirteen of the 16 teams in the league have at least five and nine of them have at least ten.

Again, maybe this class ends up ranked 43rd and we look back in four years and it's actually the best class he's signed. Recruiting rankings are usually a good general indicator, but not always. And they don't matter in the sense that if a coach wins a lot of games, nobody cares where his classes rank. If he doesn't win a lot of games, nobody cares where his classes rank. The real answer to this question is that Drinkwitz is 17-19 so far and that's about a C-minus (and that might be a little generous). That record and grade need to be a little bit higher four months from now.