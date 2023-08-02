GD : We see individual drills. That means the running backs are running and catching against air. They don't have to block anyone, they don't have to make anyone miss, they probably aren't even going full speed. In other words, nothing we've seen so far can really be used to evaluate how the position looks. Cody Schrader is the reliable guy, Eli Drinkwitz loves him. He's going to start. Nathaniel Peat has, by all accounts, had a good offseason. It won't surprise me if he ends up as Missouri's leading rusher. Then Tavorus Jones and Jamal Roberts are fighting to be the third back and the favorite to start when those two leave. They'll all four probably get some carries, but generally there are only enough reps for three guys to get meaningful playing time.

GD: I can see the contradiction here. There's some nuance there too though. First of all, the free transfer has changed how quickly you can turn over a roster. But more than that, freshmen and sophomores should be a little more likely to play on a team that just had a coaching change because in theory the previous guy wasn't good enough and neither were his players. Eli Drinkwitz recruited two classes out of the gate that were considered the best in school history. If the roster was as bad as we were led to believe, I thought a few more of those guys should have been getting on the field than did. You can disagree with that if you want to.

The good thing is, it's an argument that's over now. The roster has, at most, nine players who weren't brought to Missouri by Drinkwitz. And five of those were players who were committed when he took the job in 2020 who he kept on. In other words, it's now completely his roster. And it's not one counting on freshmen to play. In other words, this year, we should have evidence of progress or lack thereof. Missouri was a .500 program for four years under Barry Odom. It has been slightly below that under Drinkwitz. Every person has a different opinion on how the blame should be distributed for that. Some put about 99% of it on Odom. Some put about 99% of it on Drinkwitz. The vast majority probably fall somewhere in the middle. But this year, we should be able to move past that. That's what I was hoping last year would bring.

I went into last season hoping we'd just get a clear answer of which direction the program was headed. I don't feel like we did. It was a year that you saw what you wanted to see. If you believe Drinkwitz is the guy you'd point to the idea that a lot of his players were still in their first or second seasons and that they were two plays away from winning eight games. If you believe he isn't, you'd say he had one of the best defenses Missouri has had in a long time, but it wasn't enough to drag Missouri to a winning record because the offense that Drinkwitz was hired to engineer held it back. In four months, I think we'll have a pretty good idea whether he's the long-term guy here or not. I'm not sure yet. I'm open to either answer. There are fair reasons to believe both ways. I'm anxious to find out and make the conversation more about the future than the past because I'm tired of debating Odom vs Drink. It doesn't matter. Odom didn't win enough games and is no longer the coach here. This is the year we really start to find out if Drinkwitz is better.