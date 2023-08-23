GD: I don't think I'd use the term trap game, but Memphis can beat Mizzou. I don't think Mizzou is good enough for this to be a trap game. They'll have to be focused and play well to win most of the games on their schedule. I don't think they can walk in and play a C- game and beat Memphis.

I can see both sides of the argument about how K-State would impact it. Like you said, they could beat the Wildcats, get full of themselves and have a letdown next week. But what about the flip side? The K-State game is being built up as the biggest game Eli Drinkwitz has coached and the pivot point of the season (and I don't necessarily disagree with those things). The danger of putting so much on a game in week three is what happens if you lose? How much air goes out of the sails of not only the fanbase, but the team? In other words, losing to K-State runs the risk of beating you twice.

That said, if Missouri loses to Memphis, this season isn't going where you want it to go and it's not something Drinkwitz should let happen. Pretty much any realistic path to a winning record--let alone eight wins--includes a win in St. Louis.