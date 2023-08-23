2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 33rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
BTTigers asks: Do you think Memphis could be a trap game if the Tigers exact revenge on K State?
GD: I don't think I'd use the term trap game, but Memphis can beat Mizzou. I don't think Mizzou is good enough for this to be a trap game. They'll have to be focused and play well to win most of the games on their schedule. I don't think they can walk in and play a C- game and beat Memphis.
I can see both sides of the argument about how K-State would impact it. Like you said, they could beat the Wildcats, get full of themselves and have a letdown next week. But what about the flip side? The K-State game is being built up as the biggest game Eli Drinkwitz has coached and the pivot point of the season (and I don't necessarily disagree with those things). The danger of putting so much on a game in week three is what happens if you lose? How much air goes out of the sails of not only the fanbase, but the team? In other words, losing to K-State runs the risk of beating you twice.
That said, if Missouri loses to Memphis, this season isn't going where you want it to go and it's not something Drinkwitz should let happen. Pretty much any realistic path to a winning record--let alone eight wins--includes a win in St. Louis.
Tiger Cruise asks: Will Mizzou ever shake the media's negative view of the program? (Yes I know it's all in the fans head, which is why we get picked to go 4-8 every year).
GD: If they win, sure. And not just for a year, but for a few. Missouri hasn't been picked to do all that well the last few years. That hasn't been disrespect. It's been right. Here are the predictions in the East by year followed by the finish
2015: 3rd/6th
2016: 6th/7th
2017: 7th/4th
2018: 4th/5th
2019: 3rd/5th
2020: 6th/3rd
2021: 6th/4th
2022: 6th/6th
Missouri has finished higher than predicted three times in that span. It has finished lower than predicted four times. It finished exactly where it was picked last year. For most of the last eight years, when the predictions have come out in August we hear "They just don't pay attention. They don't know what we have. This is the year we're gonna surprise them." And mostly that hasn't happened. They were quite a bit better than expected in 2017 and 2020. They were quite a bit worse in 2015. It's not about disrespect. It's about Missouri not being good for the last eight seasons. If they are good, they'll start to get picked higher in these things. But Missouri hasn't done a single thing to make anybody think a whole lot of them the last eight seasons. It's about time it does.
Rocky Top Tigers asks: With the talk about a master plan for NEZ entertainment area, I found myself wondering: During your time covering athletics, what's the dumbest thing Mizzou AD has spent a bunch of money on? For the record, I don't think NEZ renovation is dumb, but all ideas can't be winners.
GD: Search firms. Especially the one that ended in hiring Kim Anderson, who every single Missouri fan on the planet could have told you would take the job.
Carnell75 asks: From what you heard of Kirby will his foot stay on the gas pedal in these early games? I feel teams learn the killer instinct by staying high speed and putting up points to create confidence. I would love for the offense to be confident going into K-state could make a world of difference in our approach. Hopefully then start SEC play by crushing Vandy on the road!
TigerinCincy asks: Do you get a sense of how different the offense will look with Kirby at the helm? The quote by Drink about this year being essentially the first year that he has been able to look at both the offense and defense analytically has got to be better for the program? He can't just be an OC who has a DC report to him, right? That was a primary criticism of Odom.
