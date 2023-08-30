Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. What's the ultimate game day? Your wedding day. Macadoodles has everything to make your wedding day special. Click on the image below to learn more.

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

FiremanDanKC asks: When you retire will you become a bigger fan of mizzou sports when it's not a job? Or are you checking out never to watch a game again?

GD: I've thought about this quite a bit actually. I think it will be somewhere in between. I won't become a bigger fan. But I don't think I'll just completely ignore it. I'm a sports fan. I'm going to watch college football and the NCAA Tournament whether it's my job or not. But I don't think Mizzou games will be appointment viewing unless they're gigantic games that are meaningful nationally. If I've got something else to do, I'll do it. If there is a better game on, I'll probably watch that one (for example, if I wasn't working Thursday, I'd probably be more likely to watch Florida/Utah than Mizzou/South Dakota). But by the time I retire I'm probably going to have been doing this for 30-40 years. I don't imagine I'm just going to be able to turn it off and never pay attention again.

wehrli_22 asks: You have been asked for your opinion regarding numerous Missouri 'Mt. Rushmore' selections of Tiger players and coaches of different sports many times over. Who would make your Mt. Rushmore of website trolls from PowerMizzou? Would the judgment be based on the most acidic comments, the most impotent arguments or the very clever few that fashioned capable but very obtuse arguments?

GD: Obviously I'm not going to actually answer this because I'd either be insulting someone or rewarding someone with the attention they want. They all pay, so we're good. I also think the word troll is wildly overused and misused. Now it's just "You don't agree with me, you're a troll." Don't get me wrong, there are people on every message board who post things they don't believe and who are just on there to fight. But sometimes someone might actually just have a differing opinion. That doesn't make them a troll or an idiot. It might just mean you see things differently. But these days, if you see things differently from someone, you're required to insult that person. Especially if it's someone online you've never met and you can do it anonymously. Bonus points for that. There's no question we've got some trolls. Every site does. But a good number of the people who get accused of it, the term doesn't really fit.

JT_Mizzou asks: How many wins does MIZZOU need to maintain recruiting momentum in football?

GD: I think I'm going to disagree with the premise. Obviously landing Williams Nwaneri was great. If you mean how many do they need to hang on to him and land Ryan Wingo, probably at least seven. But I'm not sure "momentum" is the right word. Mizzou was 13th in 2022, 33rd in 2023 and is currently 48th. It might end up better than 33rd from last year, but I'm not sure, and I'm almost positive it isn't going to get to 12th. So I'm not sure momentum is really the right word for recruiting. But to keep the program moving forward, to get another class of Drink's guys on campus, etc, they need to win seven. I can't see a scenario where seven wins or more means a change. But I can see it with less than seven pretty easily.

jwilmes11 asks: You have talked about staying professional in your coverage and always putting the business aspect first in your reporting instead of being a fan. Have you always had that mindset or was there ever a time in your early career where you felt your “fandom” might have pushed you to cover things differently? If there was a specific time, do you recall when and how you recognized there might need to be a change?