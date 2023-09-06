GD: I'd give it at least another week. A missed kick or two wasn't going to beat you against South Dakota and shouldn't beat you against Middle Tennessee. But you can't afford it against K-State. You've got to have the issues ironed out by then. There are going to be times where you still kick regardless. If you're in the final play of the half or regulation, if you've got fourth and more than five, things like that, you're going to kick and trust him. It's only one game so far. Maybe it was just a bad night. That's the hope anyway.

Drinkwitz said yesterday they're changing the snapper on field goals. I didn't notice the snaps being particularly bad, but maybe they were. It seems a little like a "we aren't changing the kicker, but we have to change something" move to me, but we'll see how it works.