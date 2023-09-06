2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 35th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
dgrove10 asks: At what point will the offense change its 4th down strategy with Mevis’s FG struggles?
abaker12345 asks: Are the kicking problems with the kicker? The line? The holder? The chemistry? The focus? The mechanics? With as many one score games as we had last year, this cou,d very easily be their Achilles heel if they don’t get this figured out: and quick.
GD: I'd give it at least another week. A missed kick or two wasn't going to beat you against South Dakota and shouldn't beat you against Middle Tennessee. But you can't afford it against K-State. You've got to have the issues ironed out by then. There are going to be times where you still kick regardless. If you're in the final play of the half or regulation, if you've got fourth and more than five, things like that, you're going to kick and trust him. It's only one game so far. Maybe it was just a bad night. That's the hope anyway.
Drinkwitz said yesterday they're changing the snapper on field goals. I didn't notice the snaps being particularly bad, but maybe they were. It seems a little like a "we aren't changing the kicker, but we have to change something" move to me, but we'll see how it works.
Dongslayer asks: Has anyone chronicled why CBS and the SEC didn't continue their relationship for the #1 Game of the Week when it was up for renewal a few years ago, then one year later came to the table big to get the Big Ten's #2 Game?Do you think the Big Ten's strategy of going for mostly network "free" TV partnerships while the SEC and ESPN/ABC are on their own will be a big factor in the next five years? The next 10?
GD: If somebody's written about it, I haven't read it. My guess is the SEC liked having everything under one umbrella. Which especially makes sense because ESPN operates the SEC Network. But I don't know what the negotiations were on the rest of it. As far as the rest of the TV contracts, people are going to watch SEC football. They'll watch it no matter where it is. And yes, they'll pay for it (Big Ten football too for that matter). Those two leagues are separating from the rest. But I don't think either one is really separating from the other financially.
MaukCityBlues asks: Is the Arkansas game set in stone as a mid-afternoon game on Black Friday? Can DRF petition for at least a night game on Black Friday, some people still work on Black Friday.
GD: Yes, it's set for 3 p.m. this year. That may very well change next year. Probably will with the new look SEC and the resulting schedule. But for this year it's set. And there's not a single time slot on any channel or any day that's going to work for everybody. Some people work Saturdays too. But they still play then.
petiesarmy asks: Do you snack in press box during the game? If so what?
