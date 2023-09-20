If career achievement counts for something, and I think it should, Leary, Rattler and Jefferson probably move above Cook. But either way, he's in the top half of the league so far.

GD : Full disclosure, I haven't seen most of them play. So I'm relying on numbers and records and bits and pieces here. Here is my ranking just for this season so far.

GD: All-SEC. The catch he made against K-State was incredible, but I don't think surprising. What we knew is that he was a really good athlete and could catch. What's been surprising has been his ability to block this early. I asked Eli Drinkwitz about that on Tuesday and he said Norfleet has been better at that than they anticipated he would be early. He said you never know how the physical nature of things like that are going to translate from high school, "But 6-7, 250 translates pretty well."