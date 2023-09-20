2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 37th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Tiger Cruise asks: 3 games into the season, how would rank the SEC QBs?
GD: Full disclosure, I haven't seen most of them play. So I'm relying on numbers and records and bits and pieces here. Here is my ranking just for this season so far.
1) Jaydon Daniels
2) Jaxson Dart
3) Connor Weigman
4) Brady Cook
5) KJ Jefferson
6) Spencer Rattler
7) Devin Leary
8) Carson Beck
9) AJ Swann
10) Joe Milton
11) Jaylen Milroe
12) Graham Mertz
13) Payton Thorne
14) Will Rogers
If career achievement counts for something, and I think it should, Leary, Rattler and Jefferson probably move above Cook. But either way, he's in the top half of the league so far.
seventhchildfifthson asks: What’s Norfleets upside?
GD: All-SEC. The catch he made against K-State was incredible, but I don't think surprising. What we knew is that he was a really good athlete and could catch. What's been surprising has been his ability to block this early. I asked Eli Drinkwitz about that on Tuesday and he said Norfleet has been better at that than they anticipated he would be early. He said you never know how the physical nature of things like that are going to translate from high school, "But 6-7, 250 translates pretty well."
DrPhist asks: Third down efficiency in Kstate Game: 3 of 13.Concerning or aberration? Decent rate there and game could look a lot differently
