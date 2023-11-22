2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 44th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
b-a-a-a-rclay asks: You should youtube Monty Python Argument Clinic. People pay John Cleese to argue with him.My question: How does it feel to get paid (probably very well, thank you) to be insulted and mildly slandered by the people who are paying for the right to insult and mildly slander you?BTW, I hope you are laughing in their general direction. Have a great day.
GD: We're off to a rolling start. This one's gonna be a doozy.
And for the record, I don't care why people pay, I only care if people pay.
MummaMizzou asks: Is Brady Cook the best 2 minute drill QB in Mizzou history? I can't think of a time that they haven't gotten points before halftime if they got the ball with 2 minutes or less. Then you add in getting into FG goal range for a game winner in the games against Florida, K-State and Auburn.
GD: I'd never really thought of it, but Cook has been pretty good in those situations. I don't really remember a lot of other situations in years past to say how he compares to others, but Cook has come through quite a few times in the last couple of years. Add in the go-ahead touchdown drive against Army in his first career start.
GimmieKimmie asks: Gates is currently 2-4 against teams that also have the Tiger mascot, (weirdly enough he didnt play any teams that use Tiger while at Cleveland St.). Personally I think this is like a genie curse where he isn’t allowed to coach well in these games. He's got two more games this year against LSU and Auburn. Do you think he evens that up or does the curse continue. Also, should we avoid Tiger teams in non-con when possible?
GD: That means he's 26-8 against everyone else. I think we've cracked it. Mizzou should only play non-Tiger mascots.
firsttiger asks: Once and for all: does Brady Cook have one year of eligibility left or two? Proponents of each answer are quite adamant in their positions.
