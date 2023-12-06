2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 46th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Arete_King asks: It’s early with Mizzou basketball but give me a player who has most exceeded your expectations and one who has disappointed you the most. I’ll go with East for the former and Honor with the latter.
GD: For me, the guy that's exceeded my expectations the most is probably Anthony Robinson II. I just didn't expect there to be much playing time with both Honor and East back. I'd probably put Jordan Butler as honorable mention. As far as disappointing, I don't love the word because so much was unknown coming into this year and there's a lot of season left but I think it has to be Jesus Carralero-Martin. He started the first two games of the season and since then has played a total of 31 minutes with 18 of them coming in one game and gotten three DNPs. If we're honest, when Missouri took him in the spring, most of us scratched our heads a little bit but gave Dennis Gates the benefit of the doubt. But right now, it looks like the skepticism was warranted.
zoutiger22 asks: What record does Missouri need to have next year to keep momentum for the program going?
GD: This isn''t going to be a popular answer, but 8-4 in the regular season. To me, you want to establish yourself as a program that's going to win eight every year. That's what Gary Pinkel did. Once he got to 2006, Mizzou's down years were 8-4 with a couple exceptions. And that's what you want to get. I'm not saying next year is a down year. Missouri brings a lot back, especially on offense, and I think the goals should be set higher than that. But at 8-4, it's another step toward establishing yourself as a winning program that can break through. Now, if you want to stay in the national conversation and keep it exactly where it is right now, the goal is to make the 12-team playoff. Which I think is a realistic goal and should be where Missouri sets it. But it's not going to be easy and I don't think Mizzou is at a point yet where you say a season with fewer than ten wins is a disappointment.
KCTiger05 asks: Perhaps it’s just my rose colored glasses, but me thinks we are witnessing the beginnings of a bit of a renaissance within our athletic programs. Unprecedented momentum fueled by solid young coaches/AD, strong donor base, and rules that can potentially provide a competitive advantage in recruiting. Sure feels like a moment that must be capitalized on. Do you get the impression that those around our programs feel the same way? Could there be additional investments beyond the stadium upgrades to keep the fire lit?
