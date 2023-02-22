GD: You can look at Mizzou's future schedules here. I can confidently say road games at non-Power Five schools are going away. They aren't gonna play at UMASS in 2024 so that year's taken care of. You get rid of Miami (OH) in 2025. The next year is a little tricky. You're supposed to play at Kansas and at Illinois. I wonder if one of those series gets moved around because playing two Power Five road games and a nine-game SEC slate is a lot to bite off. 2027 and 2028 might actually feature two Power Five games by the time they come around because San Diego State may be in the PAC-12. Looking beyond that seems pointless right now.

It's really going to come down to this: How are teams going to handle the non-conference schedule? With a nine-game league slate, will the requirement to play a Power Five team out of conference go away? If it does, will teams start schedule three easy games outside the league. That makes some sense. But also, you're looking at a 12-team playoff and having a 10th Power Five game might help you out if you're on the bubble of getting in. I hope teams are required still to play a Power Five game in the non-conference. And especially in Missouri's case, backing out of the Kansas or Illinois series is a pretty tough look and a bad deal for your fans. I could see maybe moving the series around, but I really don't think Mizzou should get out of either one of them.