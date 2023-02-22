2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 7th Edition
Football season may be over, but who says tailgating has to end? Hoops is hitting the stretch run and Macadoodles does game day like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Bmorrow23 asks: so with all the talk about the 3/9 setup coming for the 2024 football season, what games will likely get tossed? I would imagine the 2025 and 2026 ku games will stay on the schedule. I really don't see a benefit to playing Illinois from 2026 - 29, but I realize the revenue may be too great to pass up. How would you construct the other three games each year?
GD: You can look at Mizzou's future schedules here. I can confidently say road games at non-Power Five schools are going away. They aren't gonna play at UMASS in 2024 so that year's taken care of. You get rid of Miami (OH) in 2025. The next year is a little tricky. You're supposed to play at Kansas and at Illinois. I wonder if one of those series gets moved around because playing two Power Five road games and a nine-game SEC slate is a lot to bite off. 2027 and 2028 might actually feature two Power Five games by the time they come around because San Diego State may be in the PAC-12. Looking beyond that seems pointless right now.
It's really going to come down to this: How are teams going to handle the non-conference schedule? With a nine-game league slate, will the requirement to play a Power Five team out of conference go away? If it does, will teams start schedule three easy games outside the league. That makes some sense. But also, you're looking at a 12-team playoff and having a 10th Power Five game might help you out if you're on the bubble of getting in. I hope teams are required still to play a Power Five game in the non-conference. And especially in Missouri's case, backing out of the Kansas or Illinois series is a pretty tough look and a bad deal for your fans. I could see maybe moving the series around, but I really don't think Mizzou should get out of either one of them.
MickeyMizzou asks: Please speculate on next years BB starting 5 and discuss how new pieces will upgrade overall gameplay
GD: I appreciate the question, but it's an exercise in futility. We have no idea if Kobe Brown is coming back. Same with Isiaih Mosley. On the surface, you wouldn't think Mosley is back, but where is he going to go? He isn't going to get drafted and he's already transferred. There's probably at least one or two more transfers out because there always are, so that means they can add a couple more players in all likelihood. And we don't know who's in the portal. In other words, I can't start talking about a starting five because we may not even know half the roster.
fischerkings1 asks: When do you expect to see the next (I can't remember if it's the first) recruit for the Class of 2024 for Football?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news