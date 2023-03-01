2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 8th Edition
Football season may be over, but who says tailgating has to end? Hoops is hitting the stretch run and Macadoodles does game day like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. What's the ultimate game day? Your wedding day. Macadoodles has everything to make your wedding day special. Click on the image below to learn more.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Carnell75 asks: What are you hoping to see from the Offense this spring that will lead to optimism for this fall? What can you see this spring that gives hope for an improved passing attack ? (Horn and Cook out with arm injuries is saddening)Does Garcia take these increased reps and stake his claim to what was thought a two-man race?
GD: I'm going to give you the same answer I've given for 20 consecutive springs: There's nothing I can see in the next three weeks that is going to change my mind significantly about what this team is. One thing I really like about Eli Drinkwitz is that he doesn't oversell what spring football is. It's a chance for individual player development. Jobs are not won or lost in the spring. We are not going to know much more about the two-deep in three weeks than we know today. The coaches will know a bit more, but they aren't setting the depth chart after spring ball. And we won't get to see much, if any, live scrimmage situations that might actually tell us something. So you're not going to get a bunch of takes from us on what the next few practices show or mean. We'll talk to players and coaches, we'll report on what we can, but there will be no sweeping conclusions drawn.
MUValjean asks: Bazelak, Cook, now Horn... are these just freak accidents with high performance athletes playing a physical game? Or should we be concerned about our S&C program preparing and protecting our QB's?
GD: Sports are physical. Players get hurt. It seems that the Sam Horn injury is about as mild and the news is about as positive as it could be. A lot of quarterbacks suffer injuries and miss games. It happens everywhere. I don't really think it's happened here more than a lot of places. It's why you better have more than one guy ready to play.
bkc0730 asks: With the Horn near scare, do you think that if HCED told his qb hey its time to give baseball a rest and focus on football, would that look bad in his freshman year ? It sounds like he was promised to play both, but he is on scholarship for football. I have been a little leery of him pitching and it didn't take long for those fears to almost come true.. if he played another position I do think it be a little easier to say it's ok to play both, but pitching and the wear and tear on your arm can't be good . Your thoughts. I know there are not many two sport athletes that play college ball, but would it scare others to believe the coach if he pulled the rug out from under Horn and said no more?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news