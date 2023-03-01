GD: I'm going to give you the same answer I've given for 20 consecutive springs: There's nothing I can see in the next three weeks that is going to change my mind significantly about what this team is. One thing I really like about Eli Drinkwitz is that he doesn't oversell what spring football is. It's a chance for individual player development. Jobs are not won or lost in the spring. We are not going to know much more about the two-deep in three weeks than we know today. The coaches will know a bit more, but they aren't setting the depth chart after spring ball. And we won't get to see much, if any, live scrimmage situations that might actually tell us something. So you're not going to get a bunch of takes from us on what the next few practices show or mean. We'll talk to players and coaches, we'll report on what we can, but there will be no sweeping conclusions drawn.