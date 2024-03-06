Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. Click on the image below to learn more.

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Bmorrow23 asks: I was watching the replay of the Cotton Bowl last night and first play of the game Darius Robinson and Dylan Carnell set the tone by stuffing the RB in the backfield. In your opinion, can our D-line be as dominant this year?

GD: It can sure. Will it? Tall task. You're losing a potential first round draft pick in Robinson. Those don't grow on trees. Maybe more important, you're losing everyone that played at defensive tackle other than Kristian Williams. There's reason to feel pretty optimistic. There are young guys coming up through the pipeline and Mizzou added Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb in the portal, but I think everyone enters this season expecting at least a little bit of a step back defensively.

petiesarmy asks: I don’t underrated why people like tacos more than burritos. Burrito is a far superior method to get the food into your mouth. Even the best taco some falls out. Thoughts?

GD: Never really thought about it, but you're definitely right. The good thing about Mexican food is that there are 241 items on the menu and the only real difference in most of them is the wrapper. Quesadilla, burrito, taco, chimichanga, tostada. You put all the same things in them. They largely taste the same once you mix it together. So it really should be about what's easiest to pick up. A burrito is the only thing on that list you could eat in your car. You've won me over. Burritos are the best Mexican food.

Carnell75 asks: You more looking forward to the offense this season or are you more excited to see what this defense can do without a lot of productive players that have moved on to the draft?

GD: I'm different than most of you guys. I'm just looking forward to the games and the season and seeing what this team is. There's not one part I want to see more or less. I'm more of a big picture person than a down in the weeds one. I'm intrigued to see how they replace the defensive pieces. I'm probably more curious about that side of the ball. Replacing a coordinator and about half the starters, there's more unknown on defense. Offensively, I think we mostly think we know what to expect. That's really not the case on defense.

Carnell75 asks: The season has not begun yet but who do you think are NFL prospects on this years team. Obvious Luther, Wease? Walker? Hicks? Cook? Williams? Others?