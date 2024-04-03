GD: 1) It's strange. There wasn't really a good solution. Without an AD I don't know how you hire the replacement coach. Any candidate is going to want to know who his/her boss is going to be and what the plan is. Missouri can't answer that question right now.

2) How long CAN they go? Forever I guess. I'd expect something to happen in April. As to why it's taking so long, it seems long to us, but this hasn't reached the "Oh my God what is happening stage" of taking too long yet. Yes, it's longer than a lot of searches, but it's not unprecedented. Multiple reports, including ours, from the start were that this would not be a fast search. So I don't think it's reason to panic...but I do think it's at least an indication that the BOC and University leadership were surprised when Desiree Reed-Francois left. Probably not as surprised as you and me, but surprised nonetheless.

4) Pretty bad.

5) I have no idea.

6) Darius Robinson 1st, Ennis Rakestraw 2nd, Kris Abrams-Draine and Javon Foster 4th, Ty'Ron Hopper 5th, Cody Schrader and Jaylon Carlies 6th.