2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 14th Edition
Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. Click on the image below to learn more.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Graphic Edge Guy asks: 1) How odd is it that we are retaining a Head WBB Coach who on the last year of her contract? How does she recruit under these circumstances?2) How long can we go without an Athletic Director? What are you hearing as to WHY this is taking so long?3) We are the only team in the SEC that doesn't have a single 2025 commitment...why do you think this is the case?4) Mizzou Baseball...how bad are we?5) Does Rashee Rice's recent legal trouble have any affect on this Chief's draft?6) Predict the Mizzou players you think will get drafted and the respective rounds when their names get called.
GD: 1) It's strange. There wasn't really a good solution. Without an AD I don't know how you hire the replacement coach. Any candidate is going to want to know who his/her boss is going to be and what the plan is. Missouri can't answer that question right now.
2) How long CAN they go? Forever I guess. I'd expect something to happen in April. As to why it's taking so long, it seems long to us, but this hasn't reached the "Oh my God what is happening stage" of taking too long yet. Yes, it's longer than a lot of searches, but it's not unprecedented. Multiple reports, including ours, from the start were that this would not be a fast search. So I don't think it's reason to panic...but I do think it's at least an indication that the BOC and University leadership were surprised when Desiree Reed-Francois left. Probably not as surprised as you and me, but surprised nonetheless.
4) Pretty bad.
5) I have no idea.
6) Darius Robinson 1st, Ennis Rakestraw 2nd, Kris Abrams-Draine and Javon Foster 4th, Ty'Ron Hopper 5th, Cody Schrader and Jaylon Carlies 6th.
s1wmizzou asks: Will the last two Kansas basketball games be played in Kansas City and some speculation on what Gates has to do to reasonably stay coach?
GD: Yes, I think the last two games of the series are scheduled for Kansas City now. The original plan was the first and last in KC, but COVID changed it up. As far as Gates, I think he's fine as long as he gets back to about .500. He will get another year barring another complete disaster like this season was.
MIZ-P17 asks asks: Who is an under the radar football and basketball player that you greatly enjoyed covering and watching over the years?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news