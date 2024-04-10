GD : I'm not sure if that means I pick one guy and you get the field or if it means pick a random guy from the field. Anyway, if I can only pick one guy to win, I'm picking Scottie Scheffler because he's the best player in the world. But if I have to pick an off the radar out of the blue guy, give me Russell Henley . He's got three top fives already this year and finished tied for fourth at Augusta last year.

GD: Look, I'm with you to a degree. I'm not sure I really get the approach in the portal so far. I'm surprised we haven't seen more players leave than we have. And I'm a little surprised at some of the contacts we have seen and that there have only been two visitors that we know of. That said, the portal is open for three more weeks, the season just officially ended Monday and we're operating with only a fraction of the information. In other words, it's far too early to start panicking or handing out grades, but this weekend also marks the time we should start seeing some more things happen. The dead period ends Thursday. I would think Mizzou is trying to get some visits in town this weekend and next. It's a critical portal season for sure. I understand the anxiousness. But we have to be careful not to judge when the recipe's not even halfway done.