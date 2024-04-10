2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 15th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
bmorrow23 asks: who is your "field" pick for the Masters?
GD: I'm not sure if that means I pick one guy and you get the field or if it means pick a random guy from the field. Anyway, if I can only pick one guy to win, I'm picking Scottie Scheffler because he's the best player in the world. But if I have to pick an off the radar out of the blue guy, give me Russell Henley. He's got three top fives already this year and finished tied for fourth at Augusta last year.
dgrove10 asks: Why is Gates & staff continuing to reach out to forwards in the portal? There seems to be a logjam at that position already and positional needs at both guard positions and at center.
GD: Look, I'm with you to a degree. I'm not sure I really get the approach in the portal so far. I'm surprised we haven't seen more players leave than we have. And I'm a little surprised at some of the contacts we have seen and that there have only been two visitors that we know of. That said, the portal is open for three more weeks, the season just officially ended Monday and we're operating with only a fraction of the information. In other words, it's far too early to start panicking or handing out grades, but this weekend also marks the time we should start seeing some more things happen. The dead period ends Thursday. I would think Mizzou is trying to get some visits in town this weekend and next. It's a critical portal season for sure. I understand the anxiousness. But we have to be careful not to judge when the recipe's not even halfway done.
FiremanDanKC asks: Say you're offered a ticket to the Masters but you have to take your least favorite poster, share a hotel room, and eat every meal together. Are you agreeing to the deal or returning to the lottery?
