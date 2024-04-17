GD : I'm not gonna go singling out players. First, they're college kids. Second, the ones that are difficult to cover you just generally don't cover. They don't talk so you're not around them. There aren't any head coaches I'd say I've ever had a bad relationship with. Obviously some are better than others, some are easier or more entertaining to cover. Dave Steckel wasn't much fun to cover when he was here. He hated talking to the media and loved making it tough on us when he did. The funny thing is since he got out of coaching, Stec is great to talk to. I've had him on podcasts and run into him a few times and he's awesome. I know guys who played for him who would walk in front of a truck for him. It's just that my job wasn't a part of his job he enjoyed at all.

GD: I was surprised when Cuonzo got back in. I really thought he was done after leaving Mizzou. He must have found out he missed it more than he thought he would. Personally, living in Florida and doing a podcast sounds like a pretty solid life to me, but these coaches are wired different. I think in the era of NIL and free transfers, the MVC might be the right level for Cuonzo. He's going to lose some guys to higher levels if they succeed, sure, but I don't think Cuonzo wanted to deal with the drama and some of the personalities you have to deal with in this day and age on the high major level. I think he's got a chance to do pretty well in Springfield.

As far as the Tiger question, nobody makes him walk for four days. He can choose not to do it. Watching him last weekend I was texting with some friends, expecting him to go win a major right now would be like expecting Michael Jordan to walk back into the NBA and score 40 for five straight games. He could probably do it once. Tiger can put together a great round. He just can't put together four. But he still hit a handful of shots where you could see he's got it in him here and there. He just can't do it every shot anymore. He's always struck everyone as a guy who wouldn't keep playing if he didn't have a chance to win. Maybe he still thinks he has a chance. I don't think he does. But as long as he plays, I'll watch. Because every now and then he's going to hit a shot that still leaves you in absolute awe.