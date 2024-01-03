Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. Click on the image below to learn more.

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

DrinkGates24 asks: Do you think Larry Rountree gets the credit he deserves? When asked on the postgame the other night where Cody ranked on the all time list, you mentioned West, Josey, Abron, Wilder, but Larry leads the all time record for running backs by over 500 yards. Definitely not just you as a large portion of the fan base seems to forget about him in these discussions even though he’s been gone less than 5 years. Why do you think he seems to be as forgotten about as he has?

GD: It's a good point and I actually thought about Rountree after I gave that answer and just listed off some names. He belongs in the conversation. The thing about Larry is he wasn't flashy. He was just steady. So that might not give you as many highlight runs as some of the other guys. He didn't really have one specific play or game that you remember above the rest. He was just consistent every day. Also, he didn't play on a singular team that stood out. He was a good player on average (or below) football teams. So that's probably why he slips the mind of some when talking about the best backs in Mizzou history. Ultimately, he's in the top ten, but probably not in the top five. I know the numbers say otherwise, but numbers don't always tell the whole story.

JayMacG asks: It's Jan 2, now what do we do for 8 months?

GD: Every year during the offseason I tell you guys the same thing: Don't wish your life away. I get the question is a little tongue in cheek, but this is probably going be the most anticipated Mizzou football season of my lifetime. Maybe ever. I know people will counter with 2008 and yes, there was incredible anticipation for that one. But this time around, there's a much better chance that you're playing for the whole thing at the end of the year. In 2008, only two teams were going to play for a title. In 2024, 12 teams are going to play for a title. The momentum around the program, the presence of the transfer portal, the upward trajectory of recruiting, all of it is going to contribute to offseason buzz around Mizzou football I'm not sure we've ever seen. That said, take a vacation, play some golf, maybe (the horror!) hang out with your kids and do something your wife wants to do. August seems a long way away right now. But when SEC Media Days hits in July we're all going to look around and say "Where the hell did the offseason go?"

mrvctiger asks: How have “Next Gen” stats affected player evaluations for NFL-bound prospects? For instance, we now know (apparently) max speeds, etc. in game situations with full pads and other players on the field. Isn’t that more valuable information than a guy running the 40 yard dash in shorts at the combine? I know there are other metrics and teams want to interview players, but it seems like much of the information gleaned from Next Gen would be superior for player evaluation.

GD: I'm sure NFL teams use all of that stuff. But when it comes to the draft, honestly, I don't know much more than most of you guys. Once they're gone from Missouri, I pretty much quit covering guys. I'll follow them, I'll look at mock drafts like you all do. But I really only have one advantage over most of you when it comes to the NFL: I know a few people that cover it that might answer a fanboy Chiefs question or two from me. Other than that, some of you probably know quite a bit more about the process than I do.