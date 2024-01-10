2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 2nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
aarondyoung asks: if the CFP Committee called you and said it was up to you to determine the criteria for selecting the 12 teams for the playoff next year, how would you construct it? (I.e., who gets the byes, do you care about CCGs, do all conferences get an auto-bid?, G5 inclusion, etc)
GD: I think conference champions have to get bids, at least the top four. If they don't, what's the point in even having conferences? Every sport does it this way. The Bucs and Texans are getting higher seeds than they earned because they won their divisions. That has to count for something if you're going to actually have conferences and divisions. I'm not particularly big on giving the Group of Five team an automatic spot. If they deserve it, great. If one of those teams made it into the top 12, all for it. But 21st ranked Liberty shouldn't get in over whoever is No. 12. They didn''t deserve it this year and they won't deserve it most years.
The other change I'd make is to have the quarterfinals on campus. Right now, if you're one of the top four teams, you aren't playing a home game. Yes, you get a week off, but I think you should get the reward of hosting a game. Then put the semis and the finals in neutral locations like you do now or like the Final Four does in college basketball. And, yes, that might mean serious changes for the traditional bowl games. So what? Everything else has changed. Why are we required to play a game in Miami and call it the Orange Bowl or a game in New Orleans and call it the Sugar Bowl every year?
Bmorrow23 asks: Do you think the CFP Championship Game should be on a Saturday night? College football is played on Saturdays. Your thoughts.
GD: I really don't care. I'm going to watch it whenever they put it on. They play college football every night of the week except Sunday and Monday now (and they do that on Labor Day weekend). They play NFL football every day but Tuesday and Wednesday. Put good football games on TV, I'll probably watch them. I don't really care what night of the week it's on.
MUCHI asks: Thinking of Baker, what would you say is the mostly poorly received exodus of an assistant in MU history?
GD: I've got to go with either Ryan Miller or Chris Wilson. Both left Mizzou before they ever coached a game. I understand why people don't like the way Blake Baker handled it, but he coached three years here, including a really damn good one. He did what he was hired to do. Miller and Wilson bolted before they did, well, anything.
dgrove10 asks: Have Tigers shown any interest in Cashius Howell?
