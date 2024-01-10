GD: I think conference champions have to get bids, at least the top four. If they don't, what's the point in even having conferences? Every sport does it this way. The Bucs and Texans are getting higher seeds than they earned because they won their divisions. That has to count for something if you're going to actually have conferences and divisions. I'm not particularly big on giving the Group of Five team an automatic spot. If they deserve it, great. If one of those teams made it into the top 12, all for it. But 21st ranked Liberty shouldn't get in over whoever is No. 12. They didn''t deserve it this year and they won't deserve it most years.

The other change I'd make is to have the quarterfinals on campus. Right now, if you're one of the top four teams, you aren't playing a home game. Yes, you get a week off, but I think you should get the reward of hosting a game. Then put the semis and the finals in neutral locations like you do now or like the Final Four does in college basketball. And, yes, that might mean serious changes for the traditional bowl games. So what? Everything else has changed. Why are we required to play a game in Miami and call it the Orange Bowl or a game in New Orleans and call it the Sugar Bowl every year?