GD: That's pretty tough. It's got to be something broad. There's really nothing that would be universal. I'd probably go with "What happened?" Obviously that's going to have to be applied a little differently to every situation. What happened when you hired this coach? What happened on this play? What happened in the timeout? That's probably not really fitting the parameters of your question so how about this: It's not a question, but at the heart of everything we're trying to do is "Tell me your story." Totally open-ended and it's going to lead to ten more questions, but if we could get more people to be honest about it, we'd have a lot of good stories to tell.