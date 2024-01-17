Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. Click on the image below to learn more.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
I_Hate_the_Cornhuskers asks: Who will be the DC?
GD: My favorite part of my job is knowing things and not telling you. So wait and see.
SouthCountyTiger asks: A weird journalism Genie pops into your office one night and grants you the ability to ask a question that is always guaranteed to be answered and the answer will always be the truth. You can ask the question as many times as you want over the years to anyone at Mizzou but you can't change any words in the question. What question are you choosing and why?
GD: That's pretty tough. It's got to be something broad. There's really nothing that would be universal. I'd probably go with "What happened?" Obviously that's going to have to be applied a little differently to every situation. What happened when you hired this coach? What happened on this play? What happened in the timeout? That's probably not really fitting the parameters of your question so how about this: It's not a question, but at the heart of everything we're trying to do is "Tell me your story." Totally open-ended and it's going to lead to ten more questions, but if we could get more people to be honest about it, we'd have a lot of good stories to tell.
Bmorrow23 asks: Hi Gabe, can you give a comparable former Tiger RB for both Carroll and Noel?
GD: Not really. I don't spend a lot of time watching highlight tapes. I don't consider myself a scout in any way. It's just not my strength or something I really enjoy. So until I've seen them play here, I don't have a great answer for you.
Jami9700 asks: Do you think fans are expecting next year's class to be our version of the Fab Five?