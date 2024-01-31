GD : There's only one opening on the coaching staff. I don't really see any reason to think anyone else is headed out. Missouri needs, seemingly, a defensive ends coach. I'm not going to pretend I know any defensive ends coaches. But that's the only vacancy unless Eli Drinkwitz shifts around some responsibilities.

GD: I understand being underwhelmed with Sherrone Moore. First of all, he's never been a head coach. More than that, internal promotions are always underwhelming. Fair or not, it gives the impression, we'd rather just stick with what we know than go take a chance. Even though sometimes the best option actually already is there. For Michigan, this made sense. Harbaugh left so late, if they don't promote Moore they're going to lose a ton of guys to the transfer portal with no way to replace them. So I get those who aren't blown away by the hire, but I think it was the right hire.

But we don't agree on Kalen DeBoer. If you're underwhelmed by that hire, there's not a hire you would have been impressed by unless they'd hired an NFL coach. DeBoer went 67-3 at Sioux Falls. He then took over a 4-8 Fresno State team and went 12-6 in two years. He took over a 4-8 Washington team and went 25-3 and made the national championship game. I don't know what more the guy could have done to prove himself an elite coach. He might not be the "name" some of the others are in college football yet because he's only been coaching for four years at the FBS level, but he's been incredible in those four years. Most people thought Dan Lanning was the top target for Bama and I would have had no problem with that hire, but DeBoer has been better than Lanning by every measure--including head to head--at a place where it's a little tougher to be good.