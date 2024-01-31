2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 5th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
M-Ernst asks: Defensive coaching staff: Who stays? Who is brought in? Players: Who may follow DCCB? Who may not like him and leave?
GD: There's only one opening on the coaching staff. I don't really see any reason to think anyone else is headed out. Missouri needs, seemingly, a defensive ends coach. I'm not going to pretend I know any defensive ends coaches. But that's the only vacancy unless Eli Drinkwitz shifts around some responsibilities.
I don't really expect any more impactful transfers. Sure, surprises happen, but most of the guys who wanted to leave probably left in the early window. I don't think there's significant movement in the spring window.
jrl3m8 asks: Admittedly, I don't pay that much attention to national football...but I can't help but be a little underwhelmed by the hires for the "crown jewel" schools. Kalen DeBoer is a sitting P5, CFP team, but he still kind of seems like an unknown commodity? Maybe I'm just slow to get on board with the coach in waiting thing. Sherrone Moore feels similar to Hubert Davis or Jon Scheyer, and I think both of those guys have done well; Ryan Day is similar now that I think about it. What happened to these jobs being the ones people were waiting for? Luke Fickell finally leaving Cincy for Wisconsin. I expected both Alabama and Michigan to have their pick of sitting P5 coaches. If feels like the ripple effect of these two jobs is largely over, and I kind of thought it would be a long game of musical chairs. Does NIL and transfer portal make starting over for coaches harder, and therefore makes their grass greener, in some aspect? Sorry for the stream of consciousness.
GD: I understand being underwhelmed with Sherrone Moore. First of all, he's never been a head coach. More than that, internal promotions are always underwhelming. Fair or not, it gives the impression, we'd rather just stick with what we know than go take a chance. Even though sometimes the best option actually already is there. For Michigan, this made sense. Harbaugh left so late, if they don't promote Moore they're going to lose a ton of guys to the transfer portal with no way to replace them. So I get those who aren't blown away by the hire, but I think it was the right hire.
But we don't agree on Kalen DeBoer. If you're underwhelmed by that hire, there's not a hire you would have been impressed by unless they'd hired an NFL coach. DeBoer went 67-3 at Sioux Falls. He then took over a 4-8 Fresno State team and went 12-6 in two years. He took over a 4-8 Washington team and went 25-3 and made the national championship game. I don't know what more the guy could have done to prove himself an elite coach. He might not be the "name" some of the others are in college football yet because he's only been coaching for four years at the FBS level, but he's been incredible in those four years. Most people thought Dan Lanning was the top target for Bama and I would have had no problem with that hire, but DeBoer has been better than Lanning by every measure--including head to head--at a place where it's a little tougher to be good.
jloeffler3737 asks: Would you rather have 25 years of making the CFP every year but never winning it all, or win 1 national championship but never make it back?
GD: I've always said give me the title. Flags fly forever. The Atlanta Braves were the gold standard in Major League Baseball for a long time...but they only won once. Now, that one obviously changes your question a little bit. Take that one away and it looks way, way different. You're the Dallas Cowboys or the Buffalo Bills then. The Kansas City Royals have been a joke for the better part of 30 years. They've only gotten there twice, but they won one. And it will be remembered forever. I'd always take the title.
Carnell75 asks: What are your thoughts on Batoon's ability to run a 4-2-5 after being a 3-3-5 guy at S. Alabama.... If @JHamilton23 gets a chance to interview him (Batoon) can he get his thoughts on the current roster and make up Defensively. Do you have an opinion Gabe?
