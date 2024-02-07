GD: I've never really thought about it but it's an interesting question. In football, I think the obvious thing is something to do with the uprights. Like it's easier to hit a home run to right field in Fenway, but pretty tough to hit one to left because you've got to get the ball so high in the air. There's got to be some way you can change the uprights. But in the process of answering this, I thought of a better one. At Faurot, the hill is part of the field. Like the hill in center field at Enron (or whatever they call it now). Take down the fence, the last 20 years one direction are uphill. So rather than choosing to receive or defer, you're choosing which way to go when you win the coin toss because the worst thing would be trying to drive for a game-winning touchdown and you have to go uphill for the last 20 yards. Somebody send this to Desiree Reed-Francois stat.