2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 6th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Jean Claude Van Zant asks: Why is baseball the only sport with differing fields? Like the Astros have a section jutting into their left field and not that long go had a literal hill in centerfield. If you could add something like that to a mizzou field what would it be? The rock M for the logo? The columns guarding one endzone? Making one sideline the same design as rock quarry road?
GD: I've never really thought about it but it's an interesting question. In football, I think the obvious thing is something to do with the uprights. Like it's easier to hit a home run to right field in Fenway, but pretty tough to hit one to left because you've got to get the ball so high in the air. There's got to be some way you can change the uprights. But in the process of answering this, I thought of a better one. At Faurot, the hill is part of the field. Like the hill in center field at Enron (or whatever they call it now). Take down the fence, the last 20 years one direction are uphill. So rather than choosing to receive or defer, you're choosing which way to go when you win the coin toss because the worst thing would be trying to drive for a game-winning touchdown and you have to go uphill for the last 20 yards. Somebody send this to Desiree Reed-Francois stat.
rmotigers asks: Have you ever seen a fanbase turn so quick on a coach like some Mizzou fans have for Gates?
GD: Fans turned on Frank Haith the day he was hired. Then they turned back. They turned on Kim Anderson after game one at the latest and never turned back. It's not that uncommon. The good thing for Gates is that he can bounce back next year and recapture all the goodwill he has lost. He just needs to win. Everything seems terrible now, but he'll have a chance to win them back.
tgrrider asks: The 12 mil gift designated for nil made me wonder how much is the nil for MU? Does anyone outside MU know?
GD: No, we don't know. From what I've heard, I think the football roster this year is in the $10-12 million range, but that's an educated guess. Might be a little high or low. Really don't know on basketball or other sports. None of the numbers are public so we're all just guessing.
jalonzo240 asks: With MU bringing NIL “in-house,” so to speak, does that open NIL up to Sunshine Law requests?
