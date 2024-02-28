2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 9th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
petiesarmy asks: Are you guy who eats brownies only on the side of the pan or the middle? And the answer is the whole pan but I want to give you a chance to do right
GD: Starting the offseason mailbags early this year.
A brownie's a brownie. The middle ones are better, but I'm not picky. I'll eat whatever's there.
MizzouHeel asks: I acknowledge that both are hard, but in college sports do you think it's harder for a program to get good or to stay good?
GD: You'll get arguments for both. If you're talking about an isolated year here or there, I think getting there is easier than staying there. Because there's a difference between being the hunter and the hunted. Mizzou's a good example last year. They snuck up on some people. May have caught some off guard. By the time people figured out they were good, they were already rolling. Now they have to go back it up this year. They're not going to surprise anybody. I think that's tougher.
But if you're talking over the long haul, I still think in college sports it's harder to get there. Because you don't have rules that increase parity. In pro sports, if you're terrible, you get a top draft pick. Missouri basketball is almost certainly finishing last in the SEC this year. But that doesn't mean they get to pick first. They just have to go get better under the same restrictions as everyone else. Also, the NFL designs your schedule to increase parity. Teams that won their division play a much tougher schedule than teams that finished fourth. There's no rule like that in college sports. Most of the really good programs have been really good programs for decades. Once you get there, it almost feeds itself. The only program in college football that might be considered a blueblood now that wasn't considered one when I was growing up is Oregon. And even they haven't ever won a national title.
So I guess my answer would be it's very possible to have a breakout year in college football, it's very, very difficult to actually break into the conversation of really good programs. It's a little different in basketball, but still not easy. NIL might help change that. Kids now have a reason to go to the non-traditional powers more than they did in the past. But that's still to be determined.
Barkley York asks: Does the AD have a CFO who monitors the expenses?
GD: There's a chief revenue officer, a director of finance and analytics, a director of business operations, a director of budget and finance, a business manager and a senior accountant. I can't tell you exactly what all those people do, but, yes, it appears there are plenty of people in place with budget and finance responsibilities.
oldbanker asks: Do you agree that DRF got pushed out?Do you agree that Drink is the most powerful employee in the Athletic Department?Going back a year, are you more amazed with Drink’s rise or Gates’ fall and how much did those two things play into DRF leaving?
