GD: You'll get arguments for both. If you're talking about an isolated year here or there, I think getting there is easier than staying there. Because there's a difference between being the hunter and the hunted. Mizzou's a good example last year. They snuck up on some people. May have caught some off guard. By the time people figured out they were good, they were already rolling. Now they have to go back it up this year. They're not going to surprise anybody. I think that's tougher.

But if you're talking over the long haul, I still think in college sports it's harder to get there. Because you don't have rules that increase parity. In pro sports, if you're terrible, you get a top draft pick. Missouri basketball is almost certainly finishing last in the SEC this year. But that doesn't mean they get to pick first. They just have to go get better under the same restrictions as everyone else. Also, the NFL designs your schedule to increase parity. Teams that won their division play a much tougher schedule than teams that finished fourth. There's no rule like that in college sports. Most of the really good programs have been really good programs for decades. Once you get there, it almost feeds itself. The only program in college football that might be considered a blueblood now that wasn't considered one when I was growing up is Oregon. And even they haven't ever won a national title.

So I guess my answer would be it's very possible to have a breakout year in college football, it's very, very difficult to actually break into the conversation of really good programs. It's a little different in basketball, but still not easy. NIL might help change that. Kids now have a reason to go to the non-traditional powers more than they did in the past. But that's still to be determined.