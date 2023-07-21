Missouri picked up its first commitment from the Class of ‘24 last month in four-star guard Antonio “T.O.” Barrett. The Tigers will likely seek out a few more recruits to rebalance the roster, though, with seven players currently entering their final season of eligibility.
To get an idea of who the team may be targeting, here’s a rundown of the 2024 prospects still available that have either already visited the school, have expressed an interest in visiting or have recently been offered by Mizzou’s coaching staff.
