2026 pass-catcher Jayden Petit schedules Mizzou official visit

Class of 2026 four-star Jayden Petit replaced Miami (FL) with Missouri on his official visit schedule.
Let’s continue our look at my rankings of the best wins of the Eliah Drinkwitz era in Columbia and move on to No. 7.
Canceling his other visits, in-state linebacker Keenan Harris embraced a recruiter role in his return to Missouri.
Returning to see his in-state program, four-star Jacob Eberhart enjoyed his conversations with coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Hurricanes commit and longtime Derek Nicholson target Jordan Campbell was scheduled to visit Missouri in late June.
Class of 2026 four-star Jayden Petit replaced Miami (FL) with Missouri on his official visit schedule.
Let’s continue our look at my rankings of the best wins of the Eliah Drinkwitz era in Columbia and move on to No. 7.
Canceling his other visits, in-state linebacker Keenan Harris embraced a recruiter role in his return to Missouri.