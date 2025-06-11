2026 RB Ryan Estrada sees Mizzou brotherhood firsthand during visit

Running back Ryan Estrada connected with fellow El Paso, Texas product Tavorus Jones during his Missouri official visit.
I'm continuing my rankings of the best Missouri Tiger wins of Dennis Gates' tenure with No. 7.
Class of 2026 four-star Jayden Petit replaced Miami (FL) with Missouri on his official visit schedule.
Let’s continue our look at my rankings of the best wins of the Eliah Drinkwitz era in Columbia and move on to No. 7.
Canceling his other visits, in-state linebacker Keenan Harris embraced a recruiter role in his return to Missouri.
