2026 three-star RB Maxwell Warner commits to Mizzou on Chicago broadcast

Maxwell Warner parlayed a late Christmas gift into his college commitment. The Class of 2026 three-star running back, who Curtis Luper surprisingly offered in late December, verbally committed to Missouri over Boston College, Illinois and Miami (FL) on Monday. Warner, a rising senior at Chicago (Ill.) Whitney Young, officially visited the Tigers on June 6-8. "I didn't really know much about Missouri football, until the day I got the offer," Warner said after his offer. "He just wanted to see how I felt about playing running back in the SEC, and I said that I would be ecstatic about it. ... He said he thinks that I'm ready for that, too."

Luper, the running backs coach, spent nearly two hours talking with Warner, the recruit's parents and coach in May during an in-school visit. Warner's family bonded with Luper over community service opportunities with the Tigers. "Community is important to them," Whitney Young head coach Dan Finger said. "Having the service aspect, something we preach in our program, it's one of our two core values: sacrifice and service. ... To have that discussed, it was a natural question for his folks to bring up." A soccer and track star as well, Warner tried out football his freshman year. His speed and athleticism helped with a smoother transition, but it wasn't until his junior year where it all clicked for the running back, who's stepfather, Elijah Maxey Jr., loved showing him highlights of old-school players like Barry Sanders, Tony Dorsett and Walter Payton. "Track is such a solo sport where if you don't take care of yourself, you're going to get exposed on race day or on jump day," Finger said. "He's brought that mentality to football, where he's never, ever going to be the weak link. He's never, ever going to be the guy doesn't take care of finishing all his reps, of making sure he's going all out in practice."

The running back announced his commitment on ABC7 Chicago, the news affiliate that employs his mother, Val Warner. While newer to football, she still poured her excitement into her son's journey, which was evident after the Tigers offered him in December. "As a new football mom, obviously, I'm learning the game," Warner's mother said, "and Maxwell is doing a great job, keeping me excited and informed as to what's going on."

Warner rushed for 518 yards and and eight touchdowns on 107 carries during his junior season, becoming the primary option out of the backfield. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder also reeled in a career-high 10 passes for 184 yards. "If your actions aren't there, your voice is pretty meaningless," Finger said. "Max has been an action guy from day one, and it's been cool to see his voice develop as he's become an upperclassman as well." Missouri received its fifth commitment in the Class of 2026 from Warner. Tight end Isaac Jensen, wide receiver Jabari Brady, linebacker Keenan Harris and quarterback Gavin Sidwar all committed this spring.

Scouting Report

National recruiting analyst Greg Smith: "Warner (5-10, 185) is a very interesting take out of Whitney Young in Chicago. He burst onto the scene a little late but has some of the best upside of any running back in the Midwest this cycle. He became a coveted target for Mizzou because he runs with great pad level and vision. He's more of a compact running back and sets his blocks up well. Warner also has the ability to make one cut and hit the acceleration for a big play. Tracking his progress during his senior season will be fun for Tigers fans."