The three-star prospect chose the Tigers over the likes of Indiana, Mississippi State, Memphis, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and others.

Missouri added their 16th commitment to the 2021 recruiting class on Thursday afternoon in McCallie School (Tenn.) running back BJ Harris .

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound prospect picked up an offer from Missouri back on March 7th with running backs coach Curtis Luper heading up his recruiting process.

As a junior, Harris rushed for over 1,400 yards and 25 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry in helping lead his team to a state title.

Harris is the second running back commitment for Missouri, joining DeSmet (Mo.) product Taj Butts.

With Harris in the fold, Missouri's class now ranks 19th nationally according to Rivals.com.

Scouting report on Harris from Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy, who covers the state of Tennessee:

"We've always liked him when we've seen him. He lacks size a little bit. He's like 5'9"-5'10" but he's explosive. He's fast. He's a guy that has some patience in the backfield when you see him on film. It's kind of a shame we didn't get to see him in camp this year because I was looking forward to see if he had taken strides since the last time we saw him. He's going to be a good change-of-pace dude, especially if you have a bigger back that can take a beating. He can get you some room on some sweeps with his calling card being his athleticism and explosiveness."